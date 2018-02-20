Hockey Ireland – 29 strong training panel for the upcoming World Cup

Green Army head coach Graham Shaw has announced his 29 strong training panel for the upcoming World Cup. The announcement comes after a 4 match series in Spain that saw Ireland share the spoils with their higher ranked hosts.
Shaw commented “We’ve selected a very competitive panel of 29. The group will train together over the next several months and the final squad for the World Cup will be finalised towards end of June/early July”.
Upcoming Fixtures:
5/3/18 Ireland vs Scotland in Glasgow
6/3/18 Ireland vs Scotland in Glasgow
12/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey
13/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey
15/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey
1 Ayeisha McFerran- Louisville
2 Grace O Flanagan- Railway
3 Emma Buckley- Cork Harlequins
4 Shirley McCay- Pegasus
5 Yvonne O Byrne- Cork Harlequins
6 Cliodhna Sargent- Cork Harlequins
7 Hannah Mathews- Loreto
8 Lena Tice- UCD
9 Leah McGuire- UCD
10 Hannah McLoughlin- Loreto
11 Zoe Wilson- Belfast Harlequins
12 Gill Pinder- Pembroke
13 Lizzie Colvin- Belfast Harlequins
14 Katie Mullan- UCD
15 Nicci Daly- Loreto
16 Ali Meeke- Loreto
17 Roisin Upton- Cork Harlequins
18 Megan Frazer- Manheim
19 Chloe Watkins- Bloemendaal
20 Anna O Flanagan- Bloemendaal
21 Rebecca Barry- Cork Harlequins
22 Ellen Curran- UCD
23 Nicola Evans- UHC
24 Deirdre Duke- UCD
25 Sinead Loughran- Monkstown
26 Sarah Torrans- Loreto
27 Aisling Naughton- Pembroke
28 Naomi Carroll- Cork Harlequins
29 Emily Beatty- Pembroke