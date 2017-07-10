Hockey – Ireland defeat hosts South Africa in World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg

The Ireland team got their World League campaign off to a winning start against South Africa in front of packed crowd in Johannesburg.

Ireland played a patient game in the opening exchanges as they were controlled in their build up and content to wait for the gaps to appear in the opposition’s defence. The Green Machine were somewhat gifted their opening goal in the 10th minute when a mistrap from Rhett Halkett saw the ball fall to Matthew Nelson who thumped it goalward. Ireland were relentless in punishing any error by South Africa and Neal Glassey nearly made it 2-0 as he found himself bearing down on goal but Rassie Pieterse did well to smother the shot. The hosts grew into the game towards the end of the half and Ignatius Malgraff used his pace to create some chances, but 3 PC’s went amiss before the half time whistle sounded.

South Africa seemed to grow in confidence from their increase in circle penetrations and drew some good saves from David Harte, with John Jackson showing all his experience to clear up any trouble. Penalty corner 4 and 5 came and went for the hosts, and while their chances kept coming they simply weren’t accurate enough in the circle. Shane O’Donoghue’s drag flick goal in the 47th minute appeared to completely take the wind from South Africa’s sails and any further real chances were few and far between. The statistics paint the fixture as inseparably close with South Africa holding 51% of possession and only 2 less circle entries than the Green Machine, but the men in green proved clinical in front of goal and that was enough to seal their opening victory.

Goal scorer Shane O’Donoghue commented after the match “1-0 is always a very dangerous scoreline so it was important to get that second goal. The atmosphere was great today and we’re really pleased with the win”.

Ireland are in action on Tuesday (July 11th) against Belgium at 5pm (Irish time), with the fixture live on BT Sport.

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell (Captain), C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, J McKee, P Gleghorne, S Loughrey.

Subs: J Carr, M Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, C Harte, J Duncan, S Cole.

South Africa: J Robinson, A Smith, T Drummond (captain), J Hykes, O Mvimbi, M Guise-Brown, T Halkett, D Cassiem, J Eustice, T Pieterse, I Malgraff.

Subs: R Rosenberg, D Sibbald, R Julius, T Kok, D Bell, N Ntuli, R Curtis.