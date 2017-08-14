Hockey: Passmore and Caren Name U21 Squads For European Championships

David Passmore, head coach of Ireland’s U21 Women, has today announced his squad of 18 for the upcoming Eurohockey Junior Championships in Valencia.

Ireland has a tough Group as they sit alongside England, France and Germany in Pool B. Passmore has a talented young side at his disposal with serval of the squad already capped at senior international level. An envious list of fixtures against some of Europe’s top sides has provided ideal preparation as they’ve faced England, Belgium, Spain and Scotland in recent months.

The side have a tough task ahead of them but Passmore is confident in his charges, he said “The whole U21 group of 30+ have worked really hard over the past 7-8 months and the final selection for Valencia was highly competitive. We’ve made steady progress over the past six weeks and the match performances have improved through the matches against Spain and Belgium.

The U21 Europeans is a tough tournament and our pool is a challenging one with all three teams having competed in the Junior World Cup last November. England have a very settled squad and Germany boast a number of senior players whilst fourteen of the French squad played in last week’s senior Europeans in Cardiff that will give them continuity. That said we have a tight knit group and I am confident that we can cause an upset our two. Our aim is to better Ireland’s previous best place finish of 6th place.”

Squad:

Name Club 1. Emma Buckley (GK) Cork Harlequins 2. Michelle Carey Railway Union 3. Edel Nyland Longwood University, USA 4. Ellen Curran Hermes-Monkstown 5. Sorcha Clarke UCD 6. Taite Doherty Pegasus 7. Erin Getty (Vice Captain) Randalstown 8. Tori Hastings Queens University 9. Suzie Kelly Hermes-Monkstown 10. Ruth Maguire (Co-Capt) Pegasus 11. Hannah McLoughlin Loreto 12. Jessica McMaster Queens University 13. Elizabeth Murphy (GK) Hermes-Monkstown 14. Alex Ogilby Clifton HC, England 15. Sarah Patton UCD 16. Abbie Russell UCD 17. Sarah Torrans Loreto 18. Sara Twomey (Co-Capt) UCD

Fixtures:

August 28th 11:15 Ireland vs England

August 29th 15:30 Ireland vs France

August 31st 9:00 Ireland vs Germany

Full schedule can be found here http://eurohockey.org/ competitions-calendar/

U21 Men

Jonny Caren has announced his U21 men’s squad for the Eurohockey Junior Championships in Valencia (August 28th – 3rd September). Ireland sit in Pool B with Austria, Belgium and Germany, with Belgium and Germany finishing second and third respectively in last year’s Junior World Cup in India. Caren has the services of the ever reliable Jamie Carr in goal, recently returned from World League with the senior men’s squad. While Luke Madeley and Keith O’Hare’s drag flicking will surely be an obvious attacking threat, along with the pace and 3D skills of Cork Church of Ireland player Julian Dale.

Speaking about the squad, head coach Caren said “We have been together as a large panel over the past 9 months and this group have worked tirelessly on their preparation. We now find 7 of the panel either involved in the senior European Championships or unfortunately injured but the main focus for this group was to ensure we had an extremely tight knit team that worked well together on and off the pitch. Our primary focus for this tournament is to ensure our top flight status to enable Junior World Cup qualification chance next time around”.

Squad:

Name Club 1. CARR, JAMIE Three Rock Rovers 2. COLE, GEOFF Monkstown 3. CROOKSHANKS, MATTHEW Annadale 4. DALE, JULIAN Cork C of I 5. EMPEY, CONOR Three Rock Rovers 6. GETTY, RYAN Lisnagarvey 7. GRACE, SAM UCC 8. MADELEY, LUKE Three Rock Rovers 9. MARSHALL, KYLE Banbridge 10. MAWHINEEY, DAVID YMCA 11. McKIBBIN, PETER Lisnagarvey 12. MORRIS, FRED Almere 13. MULLINS, JOHN Clontarf 14. NELSON, DANIEL Lisnagarvey 15. O’HARE, KEITH Pembroke 16. SAMUELS, MARK Three Rock Rovers 17. WOLFE, SIMON Cork C of I 18. GK to be confirmed

Fixtures:

August 28th 9:00 Ireland vs Germany

August 30th 9:00 Ireland vs Austria

August 31st 11:15 Ireland vs Belgium