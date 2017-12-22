How to Choose a Swimming Training Camp In Greece

Greece is one of the of the best holiday destinations in all of Europe. Its position along the Mediterranean Sea makes it even more beautiful, and visitors can’t seem to get enough.

Greece’s maritime-like climate is ideal for swimming training camps, as one would presume. One of the best times to visit such camps is during the summer when the weather is at its best.

So, if you are considering going to Greece for your swimming training camp, you probably have some questions. Fear not – by the end of this guide you will know exactly where to find the best swimming camps in Greece.

How to choose a swim training camp

Before we can go ahead and identify some of the summer camps for swimmers in Greece, we must first identify what features make a swimming camp great.

What is a training camp, in the first place? Many athletes, professionals and nonprofessionals, need time to train in a comfortable setting. Training camps in holiday destination countries are able to make this possible. In a way, it’s like killing two birds with one stone, as any athlete will be able to:

Take time to improve their physical abilities, and also

Enjoy the comforts of spending time at a resort destination.

When selecting a swimming training camp the main thing you have to think about is the water, of course. Do the accommodations have a swimming pool? If it does, what is the quality? When you have figured this part out, through extensive research, you can then proceed to the other components of the training camp destination.

Another thing to look into is if your destination offers training services. Having a trainer to guide you through the camp should be among your top priorities. Remember that your aim is to be a more effective athlete, and this kind of help will play a big role in enabling you to achieve all the goals you have set.

Best Swim Training Camps in Greece

We have briefly looked at a few qualities that every good swimming camp should have. This will further provide a guide which you can use before selecting your swimming training camp in any country around the world.

Sticking to Greece and using the features we have already described above, we will be able to identify some training camps that will definitely meet your requirements. Here are some of the options to choose from:

1. Loutraki

Loutraki is a resort found on the beautiful beaches of Greece. It is only about an hour drive from the Greek capital of Athens. So, what makes this resort one of the best places for a training camp in Greece? Well, besides mentioning some of the obvious advantages, such as the location and climate, Loutraki also boasts a great swim center.

The swimming center in Loutraki is pretty large, with one 50m and another 25m pool. Each of these pools has eight lanes. In addition to the amazing swimming pools, Loutraki also has a gym on the same property.

Any individual looking for a place to improve their swimming skills will definitely feel at home here. Many international athletes have also praised this resort for its impressive features. At the same time, Loutraki offers high-quality comfort to all of its visitors. There are also additional facilities for other activities and sports, such as:

Football,

Tennis,

Basketball, and

Beach volleyball.

Everything around you is built to keep you as healthy as you can possibly be. In addition, one of the best perks of this training camp is the great opportunity to take a trip to the Olympian ruins in the nearby city of Athens. Loutraki has everything covered to make sure your pre-season is spent well.

2. Athens

Kallithea swimming pool is located in Athens, Greece. This famous swimming pool is found in the district of Kallithea, which is pretty close to some of the most famous sites in Athens, including the well-known Acropolis and Old Olympic stadium.

This swimming pool is pretty large, at 50m in length and with 10 lanes. This will catch the attention of any swimmer looking for a swimming training camp. It is also well suited for a team of swimmers. So, how do the accommodations hold up?

Athens has some of the best hotels in Greece. For this swimming camp, athletes can stay at the Chadris Metropolitan Hotel – a 5-star hotel that is only about a five-minute walk from the Kallithea swimming pool. Athletes can also take free transfers to the city center, where they can visit some of Greece’s ancient ruins.

Additional services that will help you enjoy your camp experience and make the most of your trip will be provided, and you will surely benefit from the experience, as a whole.

Choose a swim training camp now!

Apart from some of the features, we have already identified, there are some other things that you need to look into before you make a final decision on which camp to choose.

One of the most important things to look into is the price of the training camp. Remember, training camps are designed to help you improve your swimming technique, in order to make you a better performer. This does mean, however, that some of the prices are quite competitive and you should be prepared for these expenses.

Greece definitely has a lot to offer to swimmers, and the amazing climate makes it even more appealing. Make your decision making process stress-free, and put some plans into action to begin the journey towards one of the best experiences you will ever have.

For any other information involving swimming training camps in other countries in Europe, you can find all the necessary information online. We hope this article provided by active-cyprus.com is very helpful for you, as you start your adventure.