Huge demand at Thurles Greyhound Sales

Signs of growing confidence within the greyhound racing sector were seen at the Thurles Sales on Tuesday (24 October) with 54 dogs sold from a total of 56 on the bench.

The only two unsold were Kildubh Rocky with top bid reaching €1,400 (reserve €2,500) and Honey River unsold at €3,400 (reserve €6,000) although a sale outside the auction is expected for the latter greyhound.

The top selling dog was Sal’s Express, sold for €3,600 to Karol Ramsbottom, a Laois based trainer.

Billy O’Dwyer of the Sales & Ownership Committee commented “The Thurles Sales shows growing confidence in the market. There was phenomenal demand as there was a bid received for every dog. Bidding was very strong with the average selling price at €1,000 – this is a new record for a sales meeting in Thurles. Most buyers were looking for general graders. I believe the demand is due to a recent increase in prize money of 25% or €1.2m by Bord na gCon, along with demand for the SIS market in the UK. The overall prize money total will mean an investment of over €9 million across 16 tracks nationwide.”