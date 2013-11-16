Home / Other Sports / Huge demand at Thurles Greyhound Sales

Updated: October 24, 2017
Signs of growing confidence within the greyhound racing sector were seen at the Thurles Sales on Tuesday (24 October) with 54 dogs sold from a total of 56 on the bench.

The only two unsold were Kildubh Rocky with top bid reaching €1,400 (reserve €2,500) and Honey River unsold at €3,400 (reserve €6,000) although a sale outside the auction is expected for the latter greyhound.

The top selling dog was Sal’s Express, sold for €3,600 to Karol Ramsbottom, a Laois based trainer.

Billy O’Dwyer of the Sales & Ownership Committee commented “The Thurles Sales shows growing confidence in the market. There was phenomenal demand as there was a bid received for every dog. Bidding was very strong with the average selling price at €1,000 – this is a new record for a sales meeting in Thurles. Most buyers were looking for general graders. I believe the demand is due to a recent increase in prize money of 25% or €1.2m by Bord na gCon, along with demand for the SIS market in the UK. The overall prize money total will mean an investment of over €9 million across 16 tracks nationwide.”

Top selling greyhounds (Name) Price
Salls Express €3,600
Move over Ming €2,500
Nessas Star €2,000
Dance Meeta €1,900
Anamore Rusty €1,900
Election Reward €1,700
Move over Henry €1,650
Vale Jogger €1,350
Shay’s DJ €1,350
Warrior €1,350
She’s a Flyer €1,200
Home town goal €1,100
Braqcket Hall Duke €1,100
Mind a Penny €1,050
Boots no Bell €1,050
Tell on Blacy €1,000
Drynan’s Boy €1,000
Gateman €1,000

 

 

