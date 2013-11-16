Huge demand at Thurles Greyhound Sales

Signs of growing confidence within the greyhound racing sector were seen at the Thurles Sales on Tuesday (24 October) with 54 dogs sold from a total of 56 on the bench.
The only two unsold were Kildubh Rocky with top bid reaching €1,400 (reserve €2,500) and Honey River unsold at €3,400 (reserve €6,000) although a sale outside the auction is expected for the latter greyhound.
The top selling dog was Sal’s Express, sold for €3,600 to Karol Ramsbottom, a Laois based trainer.
Billy O’Dwyer of the Sales & Ownership Committee commented “The Thurles Sales shows growing confidence in the market. There was phenomenal demand as there was a bid received for every dog. Bidding was very strong with the average selling price at €1,000 – this is a new record for a sales meeting in Thurles. Most buyers were looking for general graders. I believe the demand is due to a recent increase in prize money of 25% or €1.2m by Bord na gCon, along with demand for the SIS market in the UK. The overall prize money total will mean an investment of over €9 million across 16 tracks nationwide.”
|Top selling greyhounds (Name)
|Price
|Salls Express
|€3,600
|Move over Ming
|€2,500
|Nessas Star
|€2,000
|Dance Meeta
|€1,900
|Anamore Rusty
|€1,900
|Election Reward
|€1,700
|Move over Henry
|€1,650
|Vale Jogger
|€1,350
|Shay’s DJ
|€1,350
|Warrior
|€1,350
|She’s a Flyer
|€1,200
|Home town goal
|€1,100
|Braqcket Hall Duke
|€1,100
|Mind a Penny
|€1,050
|Boots no Bell
|€1,050
|Tell on Blacy
|€1,000
|Drynan’s Boy
|€1,000
|Gateman
|€1,000