Hurling: Redmond decides to hang up inter-county boots

David Redmond has announced that he is to retire from county hurling after giving ten years’ service to the Model County.

The Oulart the Ballagh man played through a largely shallow period for Wexford Hurling but he played a starring role for the team in a number of different positions.

Redmond made his debut in 2008 which was a season where they made a Leinster Final before being defeated by subsequent All-Ireland Champions Kilkenny while he bowed out with an appearance in the All-Ireland Quarter Final Defeat to Waterford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last July.

The Midfielder was a mainstay in the team for the vast majority of 2017 under Davy Fitzgerald including scoring a goal that helped them defeat Kilkenny for the first time in many a year in Championship Hurling while he also played a part in the Leinster Final defeat to Galway.

While Redmond may not have won much in the purple and gold of Wexford he has had great success with his club to date winning ten county titles with them as well as an historic first Leinster crown in 2015 when they defeated Cuala after losing three finals previously.

Redmond released a statement confirming his retirement via the Gaelic Players Association:

“I wish to confirm my retirement from the Wexford senior hurling team. It has been a huge honour to represent Wexford over the last decade. I would like to thank everyone involved in Wexford hurling throughout my career, in particular the management teams, Wexford county board and the fantastic Wexford supporters.

“I will above all miss being involved with the players that have made this journey most memorable and the close friends who I have made over the years, I greatly admire.

I would like to thank my club Oulart-the-Ballagh for helping to mould me as a player. I really appreciate the support they have given and the standards that they have set for me. I look forward to finishing out my hurling career with such a proud club.

“I especially want to thank my mother and father, my partner Mairéad, all my family and close friends for being so supportive and understanding over the years.

“Finally, I would like to wish the current Wexford senior hurling squad the very best of luck in the near future, the hard work being done will soon reap the rewards that is richly deserved.”

Photo: PJ Howlin