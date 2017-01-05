IAAF announces new ‘Nitro Athletics Series’ to attract new fans to athletics

Athletics needs innovative new concepts to attract new fans to the sport and IAAF President Sebastian Coe believes the Australian organisers of the new Nitro Athletics series may have a hit.

The series kicks off in a month and will see Australia take on Usain Bolt’s All-Stars, China, England, Japan and New Zealand in a new-look athletics format at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium on Saturday 4th, Thursday 9th and Saturday 11th February 2017.

“Athletics, in its traditional form, remains the cornerstone of the Olympic Games,” said Coe.

“And our World Championships remain an incredibly strong and attractive event, as we will see in London later this year as fans pack out the stadium and tune in to watch the world’s best compete for records and medals.

“However, we need innovation and more opportunities for our athletes to interact with fans and show their personalities – and Nitro Athletics is a great example of what can be done and what needs to be done to revolutionise how we present our sport and how our fans connect with the sport and the athletes.”

“Why not change the format of how athletics is presented?” added Sebastian Coe. “We need brave, bold ideas that engage fans in events and across a range of platforms. The only thing stopping us is our imagination and the courage to try something new.”

The IAAF President will be in Melbourne for the Nitro Athletics Final on Saturday 11th February and believes the eyes of world sport, not just athletics, will be on Melbourne for the three-meet series which commences on Saturday 4th February at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium.

“Usain Bolt has embraced Nitro Athletics and is lending his weight and speed to the event,” said Coe. “That’s a powerful ambassador to have leading the way with a product made for both television and the in-stadium fans.