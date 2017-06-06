Home / Other Sports / Infographic – Cost of washing premiership football kits

Infographic – Cost of washing premiership football kits

By
Updated: June 6, 2017
kit washes infographic - HiRes

It always something would like to know and now our friends at Paddypower have a cool infograhic on the cost of washing a football kit.

Amazingly it costs nearly 50k on average to wash the kit after every club game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>