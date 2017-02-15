Home / Other Sports / Ireland team for UCI Track Cycling World Cup – Cali

Ireland team for UCI Track Cycling World Cup – Cali

By
Updated: February 15, 2017
mark downey

The Cycling Ireland National Track Team will be in action this weekend at the third round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in the Alcides Nieto Patino Velodrome in Cali, Columbia.

A five person team will be competing over the three day competition which has attracted a record number of participating countries. Eoin Mullen will be competing in the sprint events, with Lydia Boylan, Lydia Gurley, Felix English and Mark Downey will be competing in the endurance events.

 

The first two events on the Tissot UCI World Cup calendar took place in Europe before Christmas, with strong performances from Ireland across the board, including the sensational gold medal won by Mark Downey in the Points Race in Alkmaar in November.

 

The Cali World Cup runs from Friday 17th February to Sunday 19th February 2017.

 

ENDS

Elite Men

Eoin Mullen

Felix English

Mark Downey

 

 Elite Women

Lydia Boylan

Lydia Gurley

 

SCHEDULE:

Day Event Athlete RESULTS
17th Feb

 

 Women’s Omnium

Men’s Points 30km (Q 15km)

 Lydia Boylan

Mark Downey

  
18th Feb

 

 Men’s Keirin

Women’s Scratch 10km (Q 5km)

 Eoin Mullen

Lydia Gurley

  
19th Feb

 

 Women’s Points 20km (Q 10km)

Men’s Sprint

Men’s Madison 30km

Men’s Madison 30km

 Lydia Gurley

Eoin Mullen

Felix English

Mark Downey

  

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>