Ireland team for UCI Track Cycling World Cup – Cali

The Cycling Ireland National Track Team will be in action this weekend at the third round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in the Alcides Nieto Patino Velodrome in Cali, Columbia.

A five person team will be competing over the three day competition which has attracted a record number of participating countries. Eoin Mullen will be competing in the sprint events, with Lydia Boylan, Lydia Gurley, Felix English and Mark Downey will be competing in the endurance events.

The first two events on the Tissot UCI World Cup calendar took place in Europe before Christmas, with strong performances from Ireland across the board, including the sensational gold medal won by Mark Downey in the Points Race in Alkmaar in November.

The Cali World Cup runs from Friday 17th February to Sunday 19th February 2017.

ENDS

Elite Men Eoin Mullen Felix English Mark Downey Elite Women Lydia Boylan Lydia Gurley

SCHEDULE: