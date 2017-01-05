Ireland to participate in inaugural Desert T20 Tournament in January

Ireland will be among the eight top Associates in Cricket participating in the inaugural Desert T20 tournament to the United Arab Emirates.

The 7-day tournament will commence play on Saturday January 14th at Abu Dhabi Cricket Club’s Zayed Cricket Stadium, and will continue daily until January 17th before relocating to Dubai Sports City’s International Cricket Stadium for the final 2-days of match play, culminating in the finals on Friday January 20th.

Other Associate countries participating are Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, and the UAE.

Drawn in to Pool A are Afghanistan (9), Ireland (17), Namibia (NR), and the UAE (14). While in Pool B contains The Netherlands (11), Scotland (13), Oman (16) and Hong Kong (15).

Saturday’s opening matches, in Abu Dhabi, will be Scotland v Hong Kong, followed by Afghanistan v Ireland

Full match schedule is as follows:

14th Jan – Abu Dhabi Cricket Club’s Zayed Cricket Stadium

Scotland (13) v Hong Kong (17) B2 V B4.

Afghanistan (9) v Ireland (15) A1 V A3.

15th Jan – Abu Dhabi Cricket Club’s Zayed Cricket Stadium

Netherlands (11) v Oman (16) B1 V B3.

UAE (14) v Namibia (NR) A2 V A4.

16th Jan – Abu Dhabi Cricket Club’s Zayed Cricket Stadium

Oman (16) v Hong Kong (17) B3 V B4.

Afghanistan (9) v UAE (14) A1 V A2.

17th Jan – Abu Dhabi Cricket Club’s Zayed Cricket Stadium

Ireland (15) v Namibia (NR) A3 V A4.

Netherlands (11) v Scotland (13) B1 V B2.

18th Jan – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sports City

UAE (14) v Ireland (15) A2 V A3.

Netherlands (11) v Hong Kong (17) B1 V B4.

19th Jan – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sports City

Afghanistan (9) v Namibia (NR) A1 V A4.

Scotland (13) v Oman (16) B2 V B3.

20th Jan – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sports City

1st A v 2nd B.

2nd A v 1st B.

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2.