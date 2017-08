Incredible news from Veenendaal in the Netherlands – Ireland Junior Men’s Ultimate Frisbee Team have beaten the European powerhouse Germany in the semi-finals and will contest the Eyuc2017 final today Friday at midday (Irish time) against Italy and this will be streamed live on Fanseat.

This is a huge achievement – by far the best result of any Juniors (U-20s) team to date. Many the current team will be hopefully representing Ireland in the 2024 Olympics in France when Ultimate Frisbee will be played for the first time as a recognised Olympic sport.