Ireland’s first 400m hurdles race indoors on Sunday

Ferrybank’s Thomas Barr will run in Ireland’s first 400m hurdles race indoors at the Irish Life Health AAI Games in the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on Sunday.

Waterford-born Barr, who finished fourth in the last Olympic Games, will compete against training partners Paul Byrne (St Abban’s) and the European Youth Olympic Champion Ben Kiely (Ferrybank) in an exhibition race.

Byrne holds the Irish best time of 51.79 seconds indoors which he set in France in 2017, while Barr holds the best Irish outdoor 400m time of 47.97 seconds.