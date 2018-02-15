Ireland’s First Irish Nations Cup Team of 2018 Named for United Arab Emirates

The Irish Show Jumping team will get their 2018 Nations Cup campaign underway at Abu Dhabi CSIO5* this weekend in the Longines FEI Nations Cup of the United Arab Emirates.

Taylor Vard has today (Thursday 15th) announced the team of four to line out on Saturday February 17th will be as follows:

Shane Breen with Laith – owned by Team Z7

Cameron Hanley with Quirex – owned by Patrick Mielnik

Paul Kennedy with Cartown Danger Mouse (ISH) – owned by Jane Kennedy

David Simpson with Keoki – owned by Julia Cruden

The reserve combination is Anthony Condon with Zira VH Kapelhof Z – owned by John Hales.The Irish team has been drawn 7th of 8 teams to jump.

Irish riders have been putting in solid performances from early in the week with Anthony Condon taking 2nd place in Wednesdays 1.45m Table A riding Zira Vh Kapelhof Z. Runner-up spot in the 1m50 class went to Cameron Hanley & Quirex, with 4th place in the same class going to Shane Breen & Can Ya Makan.

This morning Condon finished 5th in the International 1.45m speed class riding the Robert Bevis owned by Courtney Z, while Cameron Hanley fished in 6th place in the 1m60 Presidents Cup Grand Prix on-board Quirex his Nations Cup mount. Hanley finished with just 4 faults in the jump off of 12 competitors with a time of 45.97. The Grand Prix was won by Ramzy Al Duhami (KSA).

Speaking on his team’s announcement Chef d’Equipe Taylor Vard commented:

“The nations Cup on Saturday will help us develop our team with the World Equestrian Games this September in mind. This has been team Manager Rodrigo Pessoa’s plan from the start and it’s interesting to watch the developments of the horses and riders. I would like to thank our great owners who make it possible for Team Ireland to compete in these events”

In the USA, the Ocala (Florida) five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup takes place just 24 hours lateron Sunday February 18th, with Irish Development Team Manager Michael Blake hoping to repeat the victory his team achieved at the same venue in 2017.