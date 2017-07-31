Ireland’s success at European U20 Athletics Championships in Italy a good sign for the future

The winning of three medals coupled with many other impressive performances from the Irish team at the recent European U20 Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy, is a hopeful sign of more successful days to come for Irish athletics.

Ireland had won 12 medals previously in the history of these championships and added three more through Gina Apke-Moses (gold), Michaela Walsh (bronze) and John Fitzsimons (bronze). The team also achieved multiple finalists, as well as national records and personal bests.

Michaela Walsh (Swinford) won a brilliant bronze in the hammer with a best throw of 61.27m, with the Mayo woman also finishing 7th in the shot put final with a best of 15.62m.

“It’s unreal,” said Walsh. It’s a championship so it’s not about distances, it’s about placing. I’ve never been so nervous to stand into that ring. I’m so happy to bring a medal home for the field eventers and put them in the spotlight. We have so many talented field eventers in Ireland. I’ve been to a lot of major championships since 2013 and it’s my first medal so I’m really happy.”

John Fitzsimons, who was ranked 20th going into the championships, won a surprise bronze medal in the men’s 800m in a time of 1:49.15. The Kildare man ran a personal best of 1:48.68 seconds to qualify for the final as a fastest loser and ran brilliant tactical race in the final to win a medal.

Not since 1979 had there been two Irish finalists in the European U20 100m when Patricia Amond and Michelle Walsh competed in Poland. History was repeated this year, however, with Gina Akpe-Moses and Ciara Neville matching that magnificent feat.

Akpe-Moses (Blackrock–Louth) finished second in her semi-final to qualify automatically for the final equalling her personal best of 11.56 seconds into a headwind. She was also the second fastest qualifier overall for the final. Emerald’s Ciara Neville had an anxious wait having finished third in 11.79 seconds in the second semi-final, but it was enough to advance as a fastest qualifier.

Akpe-Moses’ success was clearly the highlight of a successful championships for the Irish team. The Blackrock-Louth athlete created history winning the European U20 100m title in 11.71 seconds with her compatriot Ciara Neville finishing 7th in 11.98 seconds.

“It was amazing and I’m so excited. I was catching them. I knew that I could get them. I’m just so, so happy,” said Moses.

The women’s 4x100m relay team of Molly Scott (St Laurence O’Toole), Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport), Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth) and Ciara Neville (Emerald) were a battling fourth in the final in a time of 44.47 seconds.

Other notable performance from the Irish team included Templeogue’s Nadia Power making the women’s 1,500m final with a personal best of 4:22.82, North Sligo’s Christopher O’Donnell finishing 6th in the 400m, Elizabeth Morland (Cushinstown) and Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerard’s) achieving 5th and 8th positions respectively in the heptathlon, Raheny Shamrock’s Mark Smyth finished in 6th place in the 200m, and James Edgar (City of Lisburn) was 11th in the 5,000m.

Elizabeth Morland (Cushinstown) achieved a national senior, U23 and U20 record score in the heptathlon with 5,801 points, while Christopher O’Donnell set an Irish U20 record of 46.54 seconds for the 400m.