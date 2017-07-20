Irish 1, 2, 3 in Falsterbo Showjumping Derby in Sweden

Irish riders filled all three podium places at Falsterbo’s five-star Nations Cup show in Sweden, which was won by Wexford’s Bertram Allen.

Four of the 14 starters jumped clear in the opening round with three of those wearing green jackets. Bertram Allen produced the fastest clear in the jump-off (49.31 seconds) with the eight-year-old gelding Christy Jnr, to take home the winner’s prize of €28,000.

Allen was followed by Cork’s Shane Sweetnam in second place with Indra van de Oude Heihoef, who also jumped clear in 50.02 seconds. Olympic bronze medallist in London Cian O’Connor took third place with another clear aboard Copain du Perchet CH (51.20 seconds).

The only non Irish rider to make it into the second round was Sweden’s Peder Fredricson with H&M Carat Desire. However the home favourite had to settle for fourth place when knocking a single fence in the jump-off.

Irish riders scored a hat-trick of wins in Falsterbo at the weekend. Bertram Allen and Izzy By Picobello led an Irish one-two-three in the Grand Prix qualifier, while Cian O’Connor scored a victory in the Agria Trophy with Copain du Perchet CH. Rodrigo Pessoa’s Irish team took third place on the podium in Falsterbo’s Nations Cup.