Irish and World Stars hoping to shine tonight at AIT Grand Prix 2017

The highly successful and popular AIT Grand Prix athletics meeting will be held at Athlone Institute of Technology this evening, with action beginning at 6.30 p.m.

Now in its fourth year events at the midland arena will include the 60m for men and women, women’s 60m hurdles, long jump, 800 metres and 1,500 metres. The men’s competitions will include the 400m, 600m, high jump and the mile, which will have official timing at the 1,500 metre mark for athletes seeking a European Indoor qualifying time.

Home favourite, Ciara Mageean, a bronze medallist at the 2016 European Athletics Championships over 1,500m, will be in action and should keep the packed arena enthralled. Mageean previously won silver medals at the World Youth Championships in 2009 and following it up by achieving another silver at the Junior Championships the following year.

The Irish star, however, may be overshadowed on the night by Sally Pearson, one of Australia’s greatest Olympians and one of the fastest 100m hurdlers in history. Pearson is the 2011 World Champion and 2012 Olympic Champion in the 100 metres hurdles. The Australian also won a silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2013 World Championships.

Other athletes of note expected to participate tonight are Dominican sprinter Luguelín Miguel Santos Aquino, a specialist 400m athlete with a personal best of 44.11 seconds, winner of a silver medallist in the event at the 2012 London Olympics at the tender age of eighteen, and American D’Angelo Cherry, a specialist in the 60m, 100m and 200m events.

AIT President, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, commented on the quality of the competitors ahead of tonight’s meeting:

“We have a really top field of athletes lined up again for the Grand Prix. The fields will be filled with an even deeper level of talent than we have ever had before and that is saying quite something.”