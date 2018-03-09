Irish athletes at NCAA Indoor Championships in Texas this weekend – Live on BT Sport

Síofra Cléirigh Buttner (DSD/Villanova), Seán Tobin (Clonmel/Ole Mississippi) and Harry Purcell (Trim/Villanova) will compete at the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships at College Station in Texas this weekend.

Cléirigh Buttner runs in the women’s 800m, Tobin in the mile and Purcell competes in the distance medley relay.

There will be live coverage of the Championships on BT Sport with Day 1 action beginning on Friday night at 11.30pm. Day 2 action on Saturday will begin at the earlier time of 10pm.

Meanwhile, ten Irish athletes (five men and five women) have been selected for the World Half Marathon in Valencia, Spain on March 24th.

The Irish Women’s team is:

Lizzie Lee (Leevale AC), Laura Shaughnessy (Dundrum South Dublin AC), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC), Claire McCarthy (Leevale AC), and Laura Graham (Mourne Runners AC).

The Irish Men’s team selected is as follows:

Stephen Scullion (Clonliffe Harriers AC), Kevin Dooney (Raheny Shamrock AC), Kevin Seaward (St Malachy’s AC), Paul Pollock (Annadale Striders AC), Sergiu Ciobanu (Clonliffe Harriers AC).