Irish athletes’ performance and Results on Day 3 of London 2017

From an Irish viewpoint action concentrated on both marathons, Thomas Barr in Round 1 of the Men’s 400m Hurdles, and Brian Gregan in the semi-finals of the Men’s 400m.

Barr was disappointed with his original fifth place performance in heat 2 of the Men’s 400m Hurdles, but with the disqualification of Byron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands, it meant the Ferrybank man gained the fourth and final automatic qualification spot.

Unfortunately, it has been announced this morning that Barr has been forced to withdraw from tonight’s semi-final because of a vomiting bug, admitting: “I’m gutted to have to withdraw from today’s semi final. I wasn’t feeling great yesterday evening and later in the night I was hit with a bad bout of gastroenteritis.”

In a historic day for marathon running with both the Men’s and Women’s scheduled for the same day at the World Championships for the very first time, Raheny Shamrock’s Mick Clohisey was Ireland’s top finisher in a personal best time of 2:16.21 for 22nd place, with Seán Hehir of Rathfarnham WSAF finishing in 63rd position in a time of 2:27.33.

Leevale’s Claire Gibbons McCarthy contested the Women’s event in the afternoon and she completed the course in a season’s best time of 2:38.26 to finish in 33rd place, while Irish-born Sinéad Diver finished 20th for Australia in 2:33.26.

The final Irish athlete in action on Day 3 was Clonliffe Harriers’ Brian Gregan in the semi-finals of the Men’s 400m. The Dubliner finished in 6th position in his race in a time of 45.42 seconds, and as a result did not qualify for the final.