Irish cricket gain important tri-series victory over the Scots

Ireland claimed the desert tri-series competition when they were victorious over Scotland in the one day international in Dubai.

Ireland v Scotland, 2nd ODI at Academy Oval, Dubai

Ireland 331/6

Scotland 307/9

The Irish team equalled their highest ever one-day total of 331 in the win as Scotland ran them all the way but Ireland eventually did enough to win by 24 runs.

Ireland who claimed their sixth successive one day international victory are in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers that take place in March.

Ireland batted first and lost key man William Porterfield early on but they didn’t let that affect them at all as Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie shared a century between them as they got up and running.

Stirling finished Ireland’s best run taker on the day with 74 runs and along with Balbrinie’s 47 they took a big early step towards victory.

The two lads were shot down afterwards in quick succession but the experienced Kevin O’Brien then set the victors away again as he hit 51 on his 300th appearance.

As well as those three, Gary Wilson and Sami Singh also played a big role in going out with a 331/6 score.

It looked like Ireland had set the tone for victory with that 331 score but Scotland did their utmost in reply after lunch.

Michael Jones, Michael Leask and Callum Mac Leod all led the charge hitting half centuries and although they only needed 68 runs from 30 balls, wickets taken by George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy proved incredibly important for Ireland as they gained enough breathing space with Scotland finishing with a tally of 307 runs.