Irish Cross Country & Downhill Mountain Biking titles decided

Two separate National Championship events were held in Ireland on Sunday 23rd July, with the National Titles being decided in the Cross Country (XC) and Downhill (DH) Mountain Biking disciplines. Ireland’s premier mountain bikers flocked to Djouce Woods and Kilbroney Forest to battle for the honours, with exciting racing in all categories.

In the National DH Championships Jacob Dickson didn’t disappoint, with a dominant performance in the Senior Men’s category demonstrating his World Class status.

Speaking after the race, Downhill Coordinator Derek Cowan described an exciting day of racing:

“After a damp Saturday practice day, the sun finally shone on the best of Ireland’s DH riders, and their numerous supporters, to produce a very exciting Sunday afternoon of racing.”

With riders competing across eight categories, the 180 registered riders flocked to Rostrevor in a quest for the coveted jersey.

The National XC Championships were equally impressive, with Senior riders Ciara MacManus and Gareth McKee retaining their titles, titles that both have won on multiple occasions. Robin Seymour was a popular winner in the M40 category, racing as the double World Masters Champion – a title he retained in recent weeks. Local racer Peter Buggle also impressed, with a win in the M50 race, to add to the bronze medal he won at the World Masters this year.

The next big event on the mountain bike calendar is the National Marathon Mountain Bike Championships which take place in Ballyhoura at the end of August. The National Enduro Championship will also be taking place, as a demo event, this year Enduro was officially recognised as a Cycling Ireland discipline.

RESULTS:

National DH Championships, Rostrevor

Seniors Jacob Dickson Jack Crowley James Macferran Juvenile Oisín O’Callaghan Niall Clerkin Kyle Hassan Youth Ronan Dunne Christopher Cumming Shea Rooney Women Leah Maunsell Chloe Cumming Lois Black Masters 50 Alastair MacLennan Malachy O’Boyle Mark Sullivan Masters 40 Glyn O’Brien Michael Cowan Dale Mcmullan Masters 30 Colin Ross Stephen Beattie Coates Ian Juniors Ronan Gahan Liam Wolfe Conor Bate

National XC Championships, Djouce