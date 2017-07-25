Home / Other Sports / Irish Cross Country & Downhill Mountain Biking titles decided

By
Updated: July 25, 2017
Two separate National Championship events were held in Ireland on Sunday 23rd July, with the National Titles being decided in the Cross Country (XC) and Downhill (DH) Mountain Biking disciplines. Ireland’s premier mountain bikers flocked to Djouce Woods and Kilbroney Forest to battle for the honours, with exciting racing in all categories.

In the National DH Championships Jacob Dickson didn’t disappoint, with a dominant performance in the Senior Men’s category demonstrating his World Class status.

Speaking after the race, Downhill Coordinator Derek Cowan described an exciting day of racing:

“After a damp Saturday practice day, the sun finally shone on the best of Ireland’s DH riders, and their numerous supporters, to produce a very exciting Sunday afternoon of racing.”

With riders competing across eight categories, the 180 registered riders flocked to Rostrevor in a quest for the coveted jersey.

The National XC Championships were equally impressive, with Senior riders Ciara MacManus and Gareth McKee retaining their titles, titles that both have won on multiple occasions. Robin Seymour was a popular winner in the M40 category, racing as the double World Masters Champion – a title he retained in recent weeks. Local racer Peter Buggle also impressed, with a win in the M50 race, to add to the bronze medal he won at the World Masters this year.

The next big event on the mountain bike calendar is the National Marathon Mountain Bike Championships which take place in Ballyhoura at the end of August. The National Enduro Championship will also be taking place, as a demo event, this year Enduro was officially recognised as a Cycling Ireland discipline.

RESULTS:

National DH Championships, Rostrevor

Seniors

Jacob

Dickson

Jack

Crowley

James

Macferran

Juvenile

Oisín

O’Callaghan

Niall

Clerkin

Kyle

Hassan

Youth

Ronan

Dunne

Christopher

Cumming

Shea

Rooney

Women

Leah

Maunsell

Chloe

Cumming

Lois

Black

Masters 50

Alastair

MacLennan

Malachy

O’Boyle

Mark

Sullivan

Masters 40

Glyn

O’Brien

Michael

Cowan

Dale

Mcmullan

Masters 30

Colin

Ross

Stephen

Beattie

Coates

Ian

Juniors

Ronan

Gahan

Liam

Wolfe

Conor

Bate

National XC Championships, Djouce

Senior Women

Ciara Macmanus

Anne Duffy

Niamh McGreen

Senior Men

Gareth McKee

David Conroy

David Montgomery

Masters 30

Richard Maes

Chris Campbell

Alfie Wallace

Masters 40

Robin Seymour

Brian Steele

Vinnie Fitzsimon

Masters 50

Peter Buggle

Aiden McDonald

Mick Jordan

Junior Men

Thomas Creighton

John Buller

Jack Murphy

U16 Girls

Niamh McKiverigan

Darcey Harkness

Amanda Draper

U16 Boys

Adam McGarr

Drew Armstrong

Harry Byrne

U14 Girls

Caoimhe May

Erin Creighton

Annie Roche

U14 Boys

Dean Harvey

Darren Rafferty

Donnacha Desmond

U12 Girls

Áine Doherty

Keela Smyth

Faith Robinson

U12 Boys

Luke Murphy

Adam Rafferty

Shane Scullion

