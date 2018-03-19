Irish Cycling Team for UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships, March 22nd-25th

The Irish team has been named for the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from the 22-25 March. Three tandems and two solo bikes will compete in fourteen events over the four days of competition. The championships take place in the Velódromo Municipal do Rio where Eoghan Clifford won a Paralympic bronze medal in the Individual Pursuit. Ireland won five Paralympic medals in cycling at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, including two Paralympic titles.

The team consists of experienced and decorated riders Colin Lynch and Paralympic and World Champions Katie-George Dunlevy with her pilot Eve McCrystal, as well as Paralympians Peter Ryan and Séan Hahessy. Sprint specialists Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne will also be competing, along with C4 racer Ronan Grimes.

Speaking ahead of the championships National Performance Coach Neill Delahaye said:

“These 2018 UCI Paracycling Track World Championships are the first major track competition for the full Paracycling team since the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

“We are looking forward to having the opportunity to test ourselves again in this Arena against the best in World. We have a strong line up with a competitive mix of established performers and a couple of talented new bikes. Everyone is ready for the challenge and looking forward to getting the Championships underway.”

The UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships take place in the Velódromo do Rio, Brazil from the 22nd – 25th March.

Irish Team Schedule:

Thursday 22nd March

Men’s C2 Pursuit

Colin Lynch

Men’s C4 Kilo

Ronan Grimes

Friday 23rd March

Women’s B Tandem Pursuit

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal

Men’s C2 Kilo

Colin Lynch

Men’s B Tandem Pursuit

Peter Ryan and Séan Hahessy

Saturday 24th March

Women’s B Tandem Kilo

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal

Men’s B Tandem Kilo

Peter Ryan and Séan Hahessy

Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne

Men’s C4 Pursuit

Ronan Grimes

Sunday 25th March

Women’s B Tandem Sprint

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal

Men’s B Tandem Sprint

Peter Ryan and Séan Hahessy

Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne