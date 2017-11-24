Irish Eventing Riders shortlisted for 2018 World Equestrian Games in USA

Ireland’s Senior Eventing team manager Sally Corscadden has named two groups of shortlisted riders for the 2018 WEG Squad and the 2020 Horizon Squad respectively.

The 2018 WEG Squad is being aimed at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA, and will seek qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The squad chosen by Corscadden (in alphabetical order) is as follows:

Clare Abbott, Tim Bourke, Aoife Clark, Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis, Jonty Evans, Ciarán Glynn, Aidan Keogh, Pádraig McCarthy, Joseph Murphy, James O’Haire, Elizabeth Power, Michael Ryan, Trish Ryan and Sam Watson

Meanwhile, the 2020 Horizon Squad is a group of riders capable of competing competitively at future championships, including the Tokyo Olympics. Members of the 2020 Horizon Squad (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Declan Cullen, Tony Kennedy, Michelle Kenny, Mark Kyle, Brian Morrison, Austin O’Connor, Sophie Richards and Camilla Speirs.