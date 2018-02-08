Irish Golfers to act as hosts for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

A new and exciting era for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has been unveiled with news that the tournament, from 2019 onwards, will be hosted annually by some of the greats of the Irish game.

Utilising the model that has seen the British Masters return successfully to the European Tour International Schedule in recent years, the new era will begin with Paul McGinley assuming the hosting role in 2019.

Alongside the 2014 Ryder Cup Captain in the hosting ‘pool’ for future years are Ireland’s four Major Champions; Darren Clarke, Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy, whose Foundation has hosted the tournament since 2015.

The Rory Foundation will continue as host for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club in County Donegal from July 5-8, where the tournament will once again feature as part of the Rolex Series on the European Tour.

Reacting to the news, Rory McIlroy said: “I am thrilled by what we have achieved with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open over the past four years. I would like to thank the European Tour for sharing my vision for the event. Now feels like the right time to rotate the tournament hosting process, using the model that has been so successful for the British Masters. I look forward to collectively building on the current platform in the years ahead.”

Paul McGinley, who will be the tournament’s host in 2019, stated: “I am truly delighted to be part of this next exciting phase in the history of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. As Ireland moves to the forefront of the world golf schedule in July 2019, I look forward to hosting that year’s Irish Open and will endeavour to make it a memorable event for all players and the huge Irish support the tournament always enjoys.”