Irish greyhound derby results – 1st round heats 1-20 video replays

We have the results from heats 1-20 of the Irish greyhound derby that happened last Thursday and Saturday.

The Irish Derby got off to a terrific start at Shelbourne Park on Thursday night when the Graham Holland stars Sonic and Clares Rocket claimed the plaudits with two sensational performances as they stopped the clock in near record times of 29.12 and 29.16.

It was yet another huge night for trainer Holland at the Ringsend venue as he completed a four-timer in the Derby heats while he also won a supporting contest to bring his tally to the night to five winners. His other Derby winners were Droopys Cabaye in 29.63 and Clonbrien Hero in 29.65.

The other big star from the Derby action was PJ Fahy’s Tyrur Harold as he led all the way in Heat 5 and stopped the clock in 29.46 when leading home Toolmaker Obama.

Heat 1 – CHIMES LEAVES IT LATE

John Kelleher and Pat Norton’s Native Chimes got favourite backers off to a flying start, although he didn’t have the easiest of passages in the early stages.

Skywalker Manner, Fennis Buzz and Ballybough Dad battled for the early lead with native Chimes sitting in behind them after being forced to check slightly on the run up.

It was at the turn that the race started to take shape. Skywalker Manner and Fennis Buzz went around locked in battle, but importantly the Johnny O’Sullivan trained Native Chimes got a clear run into the back straight to move third.

Skywalker Manner asserted down the back straight, but when Native Chimes powered his way into second before the third turn the writing was on the wall. As expected Native Chimes closed on the leader to the final turn and switching wide he launched a decisive challenge on the run in.

In a tight finish, Native Chimes (Premier Fantasy/ Native Gypsy) got up late to beat the gallant Skywalker Manner by a head in 29.69. Black Truffle was four lengths away third.

Heat 2 – A SONIC BOOM

After returning to form in recent weeks, Sonic produced the performance of his career in the second heat when leaving his rivals standing in the second heat as he clocked a scarcely believable 29.12.

It was evident from the opening stride that Sonic was going to produce something special as he shot from trap six to make every inch.

Good News, his great rival in the betting, was second into the turn but took a couple of hefty bumps.

This left Sonic to enter the back straight with a commanding advantage and he continued to pile on the pressure for the remainder. Pulling further and further clear, the brilliant son of Knockglass Billy and Vickis Dream hit the winning line with ten lengths in hand on Good News. Slippery Billy was a further five lengths away in third.

Heat 3 – CABAYE ON THE SCORE SHEET

Droopys Cabaye gave Graham Holland his third winner of the night and his second in the heats when coming home clear in Heat 3.

Only third into the turn, he drove the bend to sweep past Clona Kid and Postman Sam.

Once doing so the result was never in question. Maintaining a strong gallop throughout, Larry O’Rourke’s Droopys Cabaye came home two and a half lengths to the good over the strong finishing Lisnastrane Gold in 29.67. Postman Sam chased the pair home in third.

Heat 4 – HAROLD IN A STROLL

Sent to traps a long odds-on favourite, Tyrur Harold gave an exhibition of front running despite a potentially tricky draw in the stripes.

PJ Fahy’s brilliant son of Tullymurry Act and Badminton Girl never had a moments worry.

Making a fast start, the May ’15 whelp was clear of his rivals before the turn and he drew right away to emerge a comfortable six and a half length and a length winner over Toolmaker Obama and Ballymac Sarahjo in a very quick 29.46.

HEAT 5 – HERO MAKES THE PERFECT START

Already the winner of the BIF Produce Stakes and the Irish Independent Irish Laurels, Clonbrien Hero made the perfect start on his first race at Shelbourne when he led all the way to win Heat 5 in 29.65.

Kay Murphy’s son of Razldazl Jayfkay and Trout Or Salmon broke fast from the inside and moved to his right on the run up. He led around the bend from Jumeirah Bran but Kranky Mark soon took up the chase.

The Graham Holland trained Clonbrien Hero never looked like conceding and ran on strongly to win by three lengths in 29.65. Cahir Castle produced a big finish to take second, three parts of a length in front of Kranky Mark.

HEAT 6 – PRESIDENT LEADS FROM THE FRONT

Heat six was a very open looking contest but Droopys Noah went off the strong favourite with his inside draw.

However Jaytee President had other ideas and shot out of trap three, leading up from Slippery Louise. Killeshil Jack moved second on the bend and moved wide, carrying Slippery with him.

Down the far side Killeshil Jack and Slippery Louise disputed second but the John Turner owned, Paul Hennessy trained Jaytee President was out front and making the best of his way home. Slippery Louise moved second again on the final bend and, despite running very wide turning for home, the Paul Hennessy trained Jaytee President raced on to win by a length and a half from Droopys Noah in 30.06 with Slippery John three lengths back in third.

Heat 7 – ROCKET WINS BY A WIDE, WIDE MARGIN

Ante post favourite Clares Rocket (Confident Rankin/ Lemon Madrid) went off a1-4 favourite for Heat 7 and he didn’t his followers any anxious moments.

The dog trained by Graham Holland for the Full House Syndicate broke fast from six and immediately showed in front from Lolos Framptons and Coolavanny Mason.

There was a coming together on the bend and all it served to do was to accentuate Clares Rocket’s domination of the race. With every stride he increased his advantage and raced home a sixteen length winner from Inky Holdem in 29.16 with Lolos Framptons two lengths third.

HEAT 8 – JAKE SHOWS THEM THE WAY HOME.

This was a very open race from a betting viewpoint but it didn’t quite work out that way as the Ian Reilly trained Crinkill Jake (Scolari Me Daddy/ Criniill Smiler) flew out of the inside trap and raced clear to the bend.

Slippery Louise was second on the bend but Killeshil Jack got up her inside and moved wide. They brought Jaytee Barracuda with them and the Brendan Keogh trained Crinkill Jake was away and gone. He strode home a five and a half length winner from Slippery Louise in 30.06 and it was a length to Killeshil Jack in third.

HEAT 9 – WILDCAT THE FIRST BRITISH HEAT WINNER

The Kevin Hutton trained Dorotas Wildcat (Ballymac Vic/ Droopys Danneel) became the first British trained heat winner in the classic when leading virtually all the way in Heat 9.

He wasn’t the first to hit the ground but he quickly showed in front and led Sellout Magic and Karlow Crean around the bend.

Hovex Mick moved second early in the back and was five lengths off the leader. A very strong runner, Hovex Mick ran on strongly but failed by a length to overhaul Dorotas Wildcat in 29.62 with Sellout Magic some six and a half lengths third.

HEAT 10 – DE ROSSI SPROUTS WINGS FOR EASY SUCCESS

The final heat proved to be a very messy affair with Nitro Notorious leading narrowly to the bend from Swords Pepe and Droopys King.

There was a melee on the corner which saw Nitro Notorious hit the deck and Droopys King shot clear into the back.

However the Robert Gleeson trained Droopys De Rossi was in second and he sprouted wings to cut down the lead and hit the front between the bottom bends. Droopys Dr Rossi then stormed clear for an eight length winning margin over Droopys King in 29.69 with Homeless Darkie three lengths third.

Heat 11 – YANKEE CONTINUES SUPERB FORM

Champion Stakes winner Jaytee Yankee (Droopys Jet/ Basket Of Trumps) was understandably installed a warm favourite for the first of the night’s heats, but he did have to work hard for victory as Droopys Payet set a strong pace in the turn.

Burnt Beans flew into the bend to challenge Droopys Payet, but the pair clashed. That allowed John Turner’s Jaytee Yankee, who had been moderately into stride by his own standards, to move second. Suddenly he found himself on the rail entering the back straight and in a challenging position behind Droopys Payet.

Down the back straight the Paul Hennessy trained Jaytee Yankee quickly moved into top stride and he shot up the fence to take over from Droopys Payet at the third turn. Once doing so he quickly opened a race winning advantage and proceeded to cross the line a length and a half to the good over Droopys Payet in 29.71. Burnt Beans ran well after the opening bend trouble to finish a length away in third. Brinkleys Blaze finished well for fourth.

Heat 12 – DUTCH COMPLETES A JAYTEE DOUBLE

Just fifteen minutes later Paul Hennessy and John Turner teamed up again to complete a quick double with the ever-green Jaytee Dutch coming home clear of Offshore Point in Heat 12. This was an exciting contest.

Jaytee Dutch took a flier from trap two to lead the field into the corner, but at this point he was joined on both sides by the advancing Offshore Point and Collage Paradise. The latter checked off the second turn badly before going lame immediately after.

Now Offshore Point, who is renowned for his early dash, was in front, but Jaytee Dutch was stalking him in second. The result was inevitable thereafter. As Offshore Point began to run out of steam on the run in, Jaytee Dutch launched a decisive challenge. Coming home fast, the brilliant son of Droopys Scolari and Chin Gach Gook charged to the front on the run in to beat Offshore Point by a length and a half in 29.81. Drumsna Sat was another two lengths back in third.

Heat 13 – JUNGLES CONCRETE DISPLAY

Fresh from his exploits in the early rounds of the Bar One Irish sprint Cup, the Pat Buckley trained Concrete Jungle made the most of an ideal rails draw to come home in front in Heat 13 despite the persistent challenge of Sidarian Fern.

Concrete Jungle, owned jointly by Thomas and Oisin O’Connor, came away racing to dispute the lead into the turn with Sidarian Fern, while the remaining runners were left a little flat footed. Those behind ran into problems at the turn leaving the front two a mile clear.

Entering the back straight Sidarian Fern held a narrow lead, but Concrete Jungle moved to the front at the third turn and he increased his lead to a length as they turned for home. Concrete Jungle never took his foot off the pedal on the run in and he hit the line with a length vf to spare over Sidarian Fern in 29.65. Beannacht Tagdh ran a big race in third, finishing fast to be a length and a half third.

Heat 14 – TIPP IN CRUISE CONTROL

As with his kennel companions Sonic and Clares Rocket two nights previous, the Graham Holland trained Drive On Tipp emerged a facile winner to justify favouritism in Heat 14.

Larry O’Rourke had been on the mark with Droopys Cabaye on Thursday and Drive On Tipp completed his first round double in easy fashion.

The talented son of Droopys Scolari and Mohane Patient flashed from trap two and was always in complete command once doing so. Stefans Wee Bro gave chase in the early stages, but he had no answer to the pace and power of Drive On Tipp, who pulled right away to eventually win by six and a half lengths in a brilliant 29.35. Velvet John Joe finished well to grab second spot on the line, beating Stefans Wee Bro by a short head.

HEAT 15 – JET MAKES IT THREE FOR PAUL

It had the appearance of being a good night for the team of Paul Hennessy and owner John Turner and it certainly turned out that way.

The evergreen Jaytee Jet (Droopys Scolari/ Chin Gach Gook) completed the treble when coming with a typical late run to win narrowly in 29.68.

Milldean Skip flew out of the inside box but the fancied Pension Plan broke slowly along with Calico Brandy and Theres The Bell. Cometwopass showed the superior early pace to lead into the bend from Milldean with Jaytee Jet in third. That remained the order to the run-in where Milldean Skip hit the front but Jaytee Jet was too close and he flew up the outside to win by a length in 29.68 from Milldean Skip and it was just three parts of a length to Cometwopass in third.

HEAT 16 – SWITHINS IN DOMINANT FORM

Peter Cronin opened his Derby account with a very solid performance from Swithins Brae (Kinloch Brae/ Full Of Beans) as he led all the way before stopping the clock in 29.61.

He led to the bend from Chawke It Down and Vancouver Shea but the latter was baulked on the bend and that ended his classic hopes.

Swithins led into the back by two and a half lengths from Chawke It Down but the leader’s kennel companion Milltown Magic moved second before the third corner, while Minor Mike was making significant progress in behind. Swithins went on to win by two and a half lengths for the Swithins Syndicate while Minor Mike stormed home to pip Milltown Magic by half a length for second.

HEAT 17 – A TYPICAL RESULT FOR GERRY

The complexion of this contest changed dramatically on the opening bend with Kilgraney Denver and Kilmessan Gold disputing the lead to the bend but the two dogs bumped with Kilmessan Gold the biggest sufferer.

Kilgraney lost his momentum and in a flash the Gerry Holian trained Typical Ash, which was a close third into the corner, shot around the outside to show in front early in the back straight.

From here Typical Ash (Droopys Scolari/ Typical Pearl) was in total control and he stretched out to win by six and a half lengths in 29.73. Kilgraney Denver held off a rallying Fast Fit Alex, which checked on the third bend, by a length and a half for third.

HEAT 18 – ANOTHER ALL THE WAY WIN FOR DUDE

Ian Reilly’s Dream Dude (Kisses For Cloda/ Greenbanks Kitty) has become a real Saturday night banker for punters at Shelbourne and he justified his short odds with a decisive victory in Heat 18 in 29.60.

Just five went to traps with Away Jet an absentee and Dream Dude broke fast from six and led up from Droopys Wilbury and Me Phat Daddy which battle for second spot.

Me Phat Daddy took a bump on the bend and Droophs Wilbury became a clear second. but all of five lengths adrift of the leader. Owned by Gavin Johns, Dream Dude remained in control and won by three and a half lengths from Wilbury. Rockybay Rover finished fast to take third spot some four lengths back.

HEAT 19 – HUGO HOLDS ON IN DRAMATIC FINISH

We had a cracking contest in Heat 19 where victory went to PJ Fahy’s lightly raced Tyrur Hugo which was actually opening his winning account in his sixth ever start.

The son of Godsend and Tyrur Monica showed great early pace to lead into the bend from Lemon Pete and Sab Miller. The latter ran wide on the bend and crashed into Calico Blackjack.

At halfway Tyrur Hugo held a five length lead from Lemon Pete but the latter began to edge closer as they approached the third bend. The leader was fading on the run-in and he was challenged on either side by Sab Miller and Lemon Pete. The judge was called on to decide and the decision by a short head went to Tyrur from Sab Miller in 29.84. Lemon Pete was just a neck adrift in third.

HEAT 20 – BUCKOS A DREAM RESULT FOR MICHAEL

Redzer Rocco was an absentee in the concluding heat of the round and so just five went to traps and the favourite was the champion stayer Airmount Tess which looked ideally housed in the inside trap. Tess duly flew out but she was then outpaced to the bend as Buckos Dream raced up in front from Fwesthfromthesesh.

Buckos Dream (Superior Product/ Dalcash Dvinsky) was clear into the back from Fweshfromthesesh while Airmount Tess was challenged for third by Shugabear Barber. The Michael O’Donovan trained Buckos Dream was fading on the run-in but he held off Fweshfromthesesh by three parts of a length in 29.71 with Airmount Tess another four lengths back in third.