Irish Poker Player Max Silver Earns WSOP Bracelet

Irish poker professional Max Silver has topped his accomplishments by earning his first ever World Series of Poker bracelet, beating 256 competitors to come first in the $3,000 Limit Hold ‘Em 6-handed event.

The starting hands were dealt for the 888poker WSOP Event #53 on June 27th, and the three day event came to a head on June 29th, with Silver eventually emerging as winner.

The tournament had a total prize pool of $691,000, with only 39 players out of the field making the money. The Dublin-based player took home his fair share, with a total of $172,645 in guaranteed prize money, as well as his own highly esteemed WSOP bracelet, a well sought-after achievement for any serious poker pros

It should come as no surprise that Max Silver managed to take first place in a tournament of this magnitude. His previous records show that he is more than capable of playing with the top-level names.

Silver’s largest live cash win came from a whopping $432,960 first place in the Aria High Rollers 8 event. On top of this, Silver has cashed in the WSOP and Europe Circuit a total of 25 times, including 8th place in the 2011 WSOP Europe Main Event, and 3rd place in the 2014 NLHE Six-handed Championship. He also won the UKIPT title in 2010. Silver’s latest win brings his total WSOP winnings to over $1.3 million, and accumulated live poker earnings to nearly $3.5 million.

Though it might not be surprising that Silver finally won a WSOP tournament, most of his cashes have been in No Limit events. Few would have thought that his first bracelet would came from a Limit Hold ‘Em tournament, a style of poker which Silver has had little experience.

Silver admits that Limit is not his game, and told WSOP reporters, “I don’t claim to be a limit expert by any means, but I played reasonably well and I’m pretty proud of it.”

Yet Silver held the chip lead after the end of day 1, and remained comfortable right up until the final table, holding around 25% of chips in play with only seven players remaining. He eliminated David Olson in seventh with Ace-King, and slipped through the final table with ease.

Mickey Craft was eliminated in 3rd place by Gouwei Zhang, who went on to face Max Silver heads-up. Zhang pulled a few chips back at times, but could barely put a dint in Silver’s 3:1 chip lead.

With the blinds high at 30,000 – 60,000, the final hand came when Zhang limp-called with 8-3 suited. Silver bet out on a J-8-5 flop, and Zhang raised to two bets. The turn fell 4, Silver checked and Zhang bet his final chips. Silver thought for a while before calling with King high, far behind Zhang’s middle pair. Silver hit his six outer on the river when a King fell, and the WSOP Limit Hold ‘Em tournament was all his.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to win a bracelet. I’ve come third, sixth, ninth, whatever. It’s nice to get the win”, says Silver.

The WSOP will continue until 17th July. The Main Event final table will be held from the 20th – 22nd July.