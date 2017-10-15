Irish Pony Show Jumping Team wins Nations Cup in Switzerland

The Irish Pony Show Jumping team has added the Nations Cup at Chevenez in Switzerland to its previous successes this year at Wierden in the Netherlands, in the EY Cup and to its haul of team gold, individual gold and individual silver medals at the European Championships in Hungary.

First line rider Abbie Sweetnam and her horse Dynamite Spartacus produced a perfect double clear round at the competition in Switzerland.

Charlotte Houston, from Co. Down, and Sweet Whispers, picked up 10 faults in round one but came home with just one fence down in the second.

Tom Wachman and Flintstone B had four faults in round one and the combination jumped a perfect clear in the second round.

Co. Westmeath rider Kate Derwin and her Connemara Pony Cúl Ban Mistress jumped clear in round one, and didn’t need to jump in the second round as Ireland had already secured the victory on a total of eight faults.

The Netherlands finished runners-up on 22 faults, with Germany third on 30 faults. Switzerland came fourth on 35 faults with Belgium fifth on 45 faults.