Irish Provinces in European action today – team news, kick-off times, TV coverage details

Connacht, Leinster and Munster are all in European Cup action today, with Leinster getting the Irish provinces underway in their away game in the Champions Cup at 1.00pm (Live on Sky Sports). Connacht host Worcester in the Challenge Cup at 3.00pm, while Munster entertain Racing 92 in the late kick-off at 5.30pm (Live on Sky Sports).

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes to his starting team to take on Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun Stadium, with the game live on Sky Sports.

Johnny Sexton, who has recovered from a dead leg, returns at out half and takes over the captaincy from Isa Nacewa, who has not recovered in time from an ankle injury.

Joey Carbery, scorer of Leinster’s 400th European try against Montpellier last weekend, remains in the number 15 jersey for his sixth start of the season at full back, with Barry Daly selected on the left wing, and Fergus McFadden on the right.

Noel Reid is chosen at number 12 with former Connacht Rugby player, Robbie Henshaw, selected as the other centre.

The half back pairing is Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton, while Leo Cullen has made two changes in the front row with Cian Healy and Seán Cronin starting alongside Tadhg Furlong.

In the second row, Devin Toner will partner Scott Fardy, while the back row consists of Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Leinster team:

15. Joey Carbery, 14. Fergus McFadden, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Noel Reid, 11. Barry Daly, 10. Johnny Sexton (captain), 9. Luke McGrath.

1. Cian Healy, 2. Seán Cronin, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Scott Fardy, 6. Rhys Ruddock, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements:

16. James Tracy, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Michael Bent, 19. James Ryan, 20. Dan Leavy, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Dave Kearney.

Connacht kick off at the Sportsground in Galway at 3pm with Eoghan Masterson set to captain the western province in their Challenge Cup game against Worcester. The 24-year-old is joined in the back row by Eoin McKeon at blindside and James Connolly at openside.

The Connacht front row will consist of Denis Buckley (loosehead) with Dave Heffernan and Dominic Robertson-McCoy at hooker and tighthead respectively. Quinn Roux and James Cannon make up the second row.

Bundee Aki returns to the centre alongside Eoin Griffin, while Tiernan O’Halloran return as full back. Matt Healy, who scored two tries last weekend, plays on the left wing, with Darragh Leader on the opposite wing.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade form the half back pairing.

Connacht team:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran, 14. Darragh Leader, 13. Bundee Aki, 12. Eoin Griffin, 11. Matt Healy, 10. Jack Carty, 9. Caolin Blade.

1. Denis Buckley, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. James Cannon, 6. Eoin McKeon, 7. James Connolly, 8. Eoghan Masterson (captain).

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt, 17. Peter McCabe, 18. Conor Carey, 19. Cillian Gallagher, 20. Jarrad Butler, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Craig Ronaldson, 23. Cian Kelleher.

Munster are the last of the provinces in action today – Ulster play tomorrow – when they have their first home game of this season’s European Champions Cup against Racing 92 at Thomond Park.

Soon to depart Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus makes three changes this weekend.

Rhys Marshall comes in at hooker for the injured Niall Scannell, and he will have Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer in the front row.

Fit again South African powerhouse Jean Kleyn returns to the second row alongside Billy Holland.

The third Munster change is Ian Keatley taking over from the injured Tyler Bleyendaal at fly-half to form a half back partnership with Conor Murray.

Tommy O’Donnell will win his 150th Munster cap when he starts at openside, with Munster captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander wearing numbers 6 and 8 respectively.

Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell are again named in the centre, with Darren Sweetnam on the right wing and Keith Earls on the left. Simon Zebo retains his place at fullback for the visit of Racing 92.

Munster team:

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Keith Earls, 10. Ian Keatley, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Tommy O’Donnell, 8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Liam O’Connor, 18. John Ryan, 19. Mark Flanagan, 20. Jack O’Donoghue, 21. Duncan Williams, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Andrew Conway.

Munster Rugby has announced that there will be a minute’s applause in memory of Munster and Ireland rugby legend Anthony Foley before kick off this evening.