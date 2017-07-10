Irish racing news – Enable to attempt Oaks double

John Gosden is hoping to train his sixth Irish Classic winner this weekend when sending over English Oaks winner Enable to contest the €400,000 Group 1 Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday. Gosden is also looking forward to the return of Frankie Dettori this week and he will be reunited with Enable as she attempts to become the fifth filly in 20 years to do the English and Irish Oaks double.

“Enable is in good form,” Gosden reported. “We have freshened her up after the Oaks at Epsom and she is building up nicely for the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh. I’ve been happy enough with her and the plan always was to go to the Curragh after she won at Epsom. She hasn’t been over raced. She was impressive at Chester and Epsom and she won a two year old race well towards the backend. We are hopeful that she is very much going in the right direction. Frankie will be over to ride her and he’s back on Thursday at Newmarket.”

Gosden added that he may also leave Royal Ascot winner Coronet in Saturday’s Darley Irish Oaks. “I’m leaving Coronet in at this stage. She won a Ribblesdale in good order. She got free late and finished very strongly and I’ll obviously discuss matters with the owners. We will have another look after Tuesday’s confirmation stage.”

Dettori himself is an eight-time Classic winning jockey at the Curragh and is eagerly awaiting his return this week. “I’ll be back on Thursday and fingers crossed it should be all systems go for the Curragh on Saturday,” Dettori said. “Enable is a lovely mare, she won a Classic by five-lengths and the obvious choice of race was the Irish Oaks.”