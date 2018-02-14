Irish rower Claire Lambe announces retirement

Former Ireland high-performance rower Claire Lambe has announced her decision to retire from international competition after a highly successful career at an elite level at just 27 years of age.

Lambe and Sinead Lynch finished sixth overall at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio in the lightweight women’s double sculls final.

The pair created history as they became the first-ever Irish women’s crew to make it to an Olympic rowing final.

From Dublin, Lambe started rowing at the age of 15 and competed for Commercial RC, UCD BC and Old Collegians BC as well as Cambridge University BC who she helped defeat Oxford in the 72nd edition of the Women’s Boat Race along the Thames last year.

Lanbe’s first international rowing experience was competing for Ireland at the Home International Regatta at 16 years of age and she went on to claim numerous international and national honours over the course of her athletic career.

Rowing Ireland have published statement regarding the news.

“The accomplishment of racing in an Olympic final in particular has been incredibly inspiring to so many young athletes and it has been a privilege for all of us to share in Claire’s journey.

“We at Rowing Ireland wish Claire the very best in her retirement from international rowing and hope to see her on the domestic circuit for many seasons to come.

Career Highlights: