Irish Show Jumping team named for Saturday’s Nations Cup in Wellington, Florida

The Irish Show Jumping team has been named for Saturday’s four-star $150,000 Nations Cup at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, where Ireland will be bidding to win the Wellington Nations Cup for the third year in-a-row.

Irish Show Jumping Development Team Manager Michael Blake has selected the following four combinations for the third Nations Cup of the season:

Shane Sweetnam with Indra Van De Oude Heihoef.

Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

Denis Lynch with RMF Cadeau De Muze.

Cian O’Connor and Clenur.

The Irish team achieved podium finishes in the opening two Longines FEI Nations Cups of 2018 in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Ocala, Florida.

Elsewhere, Irish riders will compete in classes at Vejer De La Frontera (Spain), Braunschweig (Germany), Gorla Minore (Italy), Villeneuve-Loubet (France), Vilamoura (Portugal) and Abu Dhabi (UAE).