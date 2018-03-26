Irish Showjumping successes in Mexico, USA, Spain and Italy

Irish Show Jumpers have had an incredible weekend of success around the world, from Mexico to Spain, from the USA to Italy.

In opening round of the 2018 Global Champions League Team Competition in Mexico City, the all-Irish team of Galway’s Michael Duffy and Tipperary’s Denis Lynch finished top of the podium on Saturday night.

The Irish duo were lying in sixth place after Friday’s opening round but Duffy (EFS Top Contender) and Lynch (RMF Cadeau De Muze) staged a remarkable second round comeback with two clear rounds leaving them on a final score of six faults.

As the world class teams around them picked up faults, the Irish riders found themselves on top of the podium at the finish ahead of the Paris Panthers team (which included Offaly’s Darragh Kenny) in second with 12 faults. Bertram Allen’s Valkenswaard United finished third also on 12 faults – slightly slower than Paris Panthers.

Allen finished second individually with Gin Chin van het Lindenhof behind Swiss winner Pius Schwizer (Balou Rubin R) while Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and Main Road were fourth.

At the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, Irish riders were in top form filling two of the top three places in the $205,000 CaptiveOne Grand Prix.

The first 39 starters in the class only produced two clear rounds, but the jump-off numbers were bolstered by three late clears from the final six riders.

Daniel Coyle and Cita had set the lead time of clear in 48.23 seconds with Richie Moloney and Freestyle de Muze second with a clear round in 50.58 seconds with only the former Olympic gold medallist Beezie Madden to jump with Breitling LC.

The American, who had the advantage of crafting her tactics having already watched her fellow competitors tackle the course, crossed the line clear in 47.19 seconds cutting more than a second of the Irish leader’s time.

Second-placed Coyle was enthusiastic about his result, stating: “I’ve tried to save Cita for certain Grands Prix and every time I’ve asked her this year, she’s been brilliant. The mare is jumping fantastically and she’s never been in better form.

“Any four-or five-star result like this anywhere in the world is not easy to do,” said Coyle, who won the $384,000 Douglas Elliman Real Estate Grand Prix CSI 5* in week 9 with Cita.

“The course was well built today and jumped a little harder than it walked. There were only five clears, but it always makes it better when a class isn’t easy to jump, which is why it was good to be second in this one.”

Fellow Irishman Richie Moloney ended a success-filled week, finishing third in this class to add to his 1.45m victory on Friday. This latest result came aboard Equinimity LLC’s Freestyle De Muze, a 13-year-old.

“Week four was his last Grand Prix and he was double clear out here as well to finish sixth, so since then we’ve been aiming for today,” said Moloney, who has been based in Florida for seven years.

“He’s been great and he loves it out on the grass; the ring really suits him — I think he enjoys the footing and big grass arenas. This result is probably equal to Freestyle’s best result,” he continued. “He hasn’t done a lot lately, and these classes are as good as he’s done in past couple of years as he was off with a little injury for a while, so I’m very happy to have him back.”

Tipperary’s Trevor Breen and the 11-year-old grey mare Bombay won their second class 24 hours when successful in the €100,000 Invitational Grand Prix at the four-star Spanish Sunshine Tour in Vejer de la Frontera.

The same combination, who had won last Friday’s Grand Prix qualifier after a 20 horse jump-off, again proved unbeatable in the €100,000 feature.

With eleven combinations through to the second round, Breen, the sole Irish representative, finished almost half a second ahead of Belgian runner-up Karel Cox with Dublin Van Overis, while Britain’s Harriet Nuttall finished third with Galway Bay Jed.

Co. Down’s Conor Swail led an Irish 1-2-3 in the Arezzo three-star Grand Prix in Italy on Sunday.

Swail and the 10-year-old gelding Domino van de Valhoeve clocked the fastest double clear of a six-horse jump-off, crossing the line in 40.03 seconds to take the top prize of €7,500.

He was followed in second by Co. Waterford’s Peter Moloney and d’Atlantique Royale on 40.84 seconds, while Meath’s Alexander Butler filled third place for Ireland with Theoreme du Desir, stopping the clock in 42.45 seconds.