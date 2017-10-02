Home / Other Sports / Irish Showjumping team finishes second at Longines Challenge Cup in Barcelona

Updated: October 2, 2017
Cian O'Connor on Callisto

The Irish Show Jumping team has taken the runner-up spot in the €300,000 Longines FEI Challenge Cup Final in Barcelona.

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam finished with one fence down and a time fault when first to go for Ireland with Chaqui Z.

 

Bertram Allen, Ireland’s highest ranked showjumper, and the grey mare Molly Malone, lowered a single fence to finish with 4 faults.

 

Tipperary’s Shane Breen and the stallion Laith produced a foot-perfect clear round – one of just two clear rounds in the competition.

Denis Lynch and All Star were the discard score when finishing with 9 faults as last to go, however Ireland were already assured of second place before Lynch entered the arena.

Ireland finished on a total of nine faults, with victory going to The United Arab Emirates who finished with just 3 time faults, while Brazil finished third on 11 faults. The home team from Spain finished fourth ahead of Britain in fifth, New Zealand in sixth and Italy in seventh.

