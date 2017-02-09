Irish Showjumping Teams for Nations Cup in UAE and Florida

The Irish Showjumping squads for next week’s Nations Cup competitions at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and at Ocala in Florida have been named.

Al Ain is a five-star fixture with the Nations Cup competition taking place next Thursday February 16th.

The Irish squad for Al Ain is:

Anthony Condon with Balzac, Michael Duffy and Belcanto, Paul Kennedy riding Cartown Danger Mouse (ISH), Michael Pender with Can Ya Makan, and David Simpson with Chessy 17.

The Irish Chef d’Equipe in Al Ain will be Cameron Hanley who said:

“I’m really looking forward to been involved with the team in Al Ain, its a young team and a great opportunity for them to compete as a team at a five-star star level. Even though this will be more about gaining experience, they are all professionals and I expect them to be very competitive.”

Ireland will also be represented in the four-star Ocala Nations Cup in Florida a day later on Friday February 17th.

The Irish squad for Ocala is:

Kevin Babington with Shorapur, Capt. Brian Cournane on Javas Celtic Mist (ISH), Ritchie Moloney with Carrabis Z, Cian O’Connor and Seringat, and Shane Sweetman with Chaqui Z.

The Irish Chef d’Equipe for Ocala will be Michael Blake and he said:

“This is a very strong squad for the North American Nations Cup. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the owners that continue to make horses available to Team Ireland. I would encourage the many Irish people based in Florida to come out and support the Irish team next Friday.”

As Al Ain and Ocala are not part of the European Division 1 Nations Cup series, Ireland will not be competing for points at these venues. Ireland’s first points scoring opportunity in Europe Division 1 will be at La Baule, France in May.