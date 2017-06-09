Irish team for today’s five star Nations Cup in Sopot, Poland

Irish Show Jumping Development Team Manager Michael Blake has named his team for today’s five-star Nations Cup at Sopot in Poland, which starts at 1pm Irish time.

Sopot is a Division 2 fixture and as Ireland is a Division 1 Nation, they will not be eligible for league points. Thirteen teams will line out at the Polish venue, including Belgium and Britain who currently occupy the top two positions on the Division 2 league table. Along with Ireland, Division 1 teams Netherlands and Sweden will also be competing, while USA will also send a team from across the Atlantic.

The Irish team will line out as follows:

Capt. Geoff Curran with Ringwood Glen (ISH).

Paul Kennedy and Cartown Danger Mouse (ISH).

Bertram Allen with Izzy By Picobello.

Cian O’Connor and Callisto.

Team Manager Michael Blake said:

“Once again there are some really strong teams in this Nations Cup from both sides of the Atlantic. We know what we have to do. We equally have a strong team here ourselves and we will be going all out for a good result. I want to thank all the riders and owners for making themselves available. This kind of support makes my job much easier.”

Live score updates will be available during the competition on Team Ireland Equestrian Facebook and Twitter pages.