Irish Team for UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Poland this weekend

Seven Irish riders will be competing in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland, this weekend.

This is the first World Cup of the track cycling 2017-18 season, and will take place from the 3rd – 5th November. Racing kicks off on Friday at 11am Irish time, with Mark Downey, Marc Potts and Lydia Gurley competing.

Gurley, who won silver at the European Championships in the Madison a fortnight ago, will be competing in both the Points Race and the Scratch Race, hoping to go one better than her fourth place in the Scratch Race at the Europeans in Berlin.

Relative newcomer to the Irish Team, Marc Potts, will be keen to better his Berlin performance, where he came agonisingly close to a medal in the Scratch Race, finishing fourth.

Having performed outstandingly on both the track and road this year, Mark Downey will be competing in the Points Race, an event in which he won gold at three World Cups last season, and a bronze in the European U23 Championships.

Schedule:

Friday 3rd November 2017

Men’s Points Race: Mark Downey.

Men’s Scratch Qualifiers: Marc Potts.

Women’s Points Race: Lydia Gurley.

Women’s Scratch: Lydia Gurley.

Saturday 4th November 2017

Women’s Sprint: Robyn Stewart.

Women’s Omnium: Lydia Boylan.

Men’s Scratch Final: Marc Potts.

Men’s Madison: Mark Downey & Felix English.

Sunday 5th November 2017

Men’s Omnium: Felix English.

Women’s Keirin: Shannon McCurley.

Women’s Madison: Lydia Boylan & Lydia Gurley.