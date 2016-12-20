Irish wins at London Olympia continue as Darragh Kenny wins Holly Speed Stakes

Success for Irish riders continue at London Olympia’s International Horse Show as Darragh Kenny scored his second and Ireland;s fourth win at the five-star Show. Offaly’s Kenny guided the 11 year old mare Fixdesign Funke van ’t Heike to the fastest clear round in 46.78 seconds to win the1m45 Holly Speed Stakes.

The Irishman outpaced Britain’s Willian Funnell and Action Breaker who finished as runners-up, just over a second behind another Irish rider, Cian O’Connor. Meath-based O’Connor secured another place on the podium for Ireland with the 10 year old mare Be Gentle.

Darragh Kenny and the same mare won another speed class at Olympia on Saturday, while there have also been Irish wins at the London venue for Wexford’s Bertram Allen and Antrim teenager Christopher Meaghey.