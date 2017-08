The Alfa Irish Banshees, the Irish women’s Australian Rules Football national team have won the 2017 AFL International Cup this morning in the Etihad Stadium, Melbourne.

Ireland Banshees 4.1 (25) to Canada North Lights 3.3 (21)





In a nail biting finish, with the Irish up by less than a goal, they held the valiant Canadian women out to secure a famous win. Women’s Aussie Rules has never been more popular with the new semi-professional league that started this year and it was Ireland’s only women’s AFL player, Cavan woman Laura Duryea that lifted the cup alongside co-captain Onora Mulcahy from Cork.