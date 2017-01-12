Irish Women’s Hockey squad for World League 2 in Kuala Lumpur (14th-22nd January)

Graham Shaw, Head Coach of Ireland women’s hockey team, has announced his squad of 18 players for World League 2 in Kuala Lumpur (14th-22nd January 2017).

The tournament is the side’s first round of qualification for the 2018 World Cup and they will be targeting a top two finish in order to qualify for World League 3, where they could play in either Belgium (21 June-2 July) or South Africa (8-23 July) depending on rankings.

The Green Army will be the second highest ranked team in the tournament as they sit 16th with only Italy, 15th, ranked above them. Ireland will be joined by hosts Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in Pool B; ranked 21, 33, 37 respectively. Pool A see’s Italy joined by Thailand, Wales and Singapore with rankings of 15, 31, 32 and 43 respectively. The tournament will mark the first opportunity in over a year for the Green Army to earn vital FIH World Ranking points as they bid to climb the rankings once more.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, head Coach Graham Shaw said: “Our No 1 goal for 2017 is qualification for the World Cup as we have not qualified since 2002. Likewise we are very much looking forward to competing at the Eurohockey Championships in Amsterdam, our first time competing in the A Division since 2013. We feel we have a strong squad which must start with a successful World League 2.”

Squad:

1. Ayeisha McFerran – University of Louisville – GK.

2. Clodagh Cassin – UCD – GK.

3. Hannah Matthews – Loreto – Defender.

4. Clíodhna Sargent – Cork Harlequins – Defender.

5. Yvonne O’Byrne – Cork Harlequins – Defender.

6. Shirley McCay – Ulster Elks – Defender.

7. Zoe Wilson – Harvestehuder – Defender.

8. Lena Tice – UCD – Defender.

9. Róisín Upton – Cork Harlequins – Midfield.

10. Lizzie Colvin – Loreto – Midfield.

11. Gill Pinder – UCD – Midfield.

12. Chloe Watkins – Hermes/Monkstown – Midfield.

13. Nicci Daly – Muckross – Midfield.

14. Katie Mullan – UCD – Midfield.

15. Anna O’Flanagan – Hermes/Monkstown – Forward.

16. Naomi Carroll – Cork Harlequins – Forward.

17. Nikki Evans – Hermes/Monkstown – Forward.

18. Rebecca Barry – Cork Harlequins – Forward.