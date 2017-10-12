Irish Women’s hockey team qualify for World Cup

The Irish Womens hockey team have qualified for next year’s World Cup after other results went their way ensuring them of their progress.

Australia did the Ireland team a massive favour when the already qualified Aussies dismantled Papa New Guinea in the Oceania Cup on a 23-0 scoreline and therefore Ireland get through to next year’s showpiece event in London as a result of being the next team in line after coming 7th in the World League tournament a couple of months ago.

Its history for the team as it’s the first time they will play in a World Cup in sixteen years with 2002 being their last appearance and they can look ahead to the event that takes place in July and August next summer.

Head Coach Graham Shaw said “we are delighted to receive confirmation of qualification as this was our No 1 objective for 2017. We want to be competing in all major competitions and the World Cup in London will be special since Great Britain won the gold medal in Rio. I am sure they will put on a fantastic show, that we are proud to now be a part of”.