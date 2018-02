Jack Woolley takes Silver medal at the Turkish Open today

Turkish Open Update:

Jack Woolley -58kg

R64 – Bye

R32 – Win 25-5 v Illia Kokshyntsau (BLR)

R16 – Win 26-14 v Niyaz Pulatov (UZB)

QF – Win 20-10 v Emircan Turan (TUR)

SF – Win 18-7 v (KAZ)

Final – Loss [Golden Point] 10-12 Stepan Dimitrov (MDA)

The final fight which was live on Turkish TV is on https://www.facebook.com/JackwoolleyOlympiChallenge/

