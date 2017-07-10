Jon Rahm wins 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to claim first European Tour victory

Jon Rahm clinched his maiden European Tour title in style at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation as the Spaniard put on a masterful display at Portstewart Golf Club to close out a six-shot victory.

The 22 year old was composure and confidence personified in front of the supportive fans and his round took off in spectacular fashion at the fourth, where he holed out for an eagle three to move two shots clear of the pack.

Six more birdies, as well as another eagle at the 14th, were enough to launch Rahm into an insurmountable lead and even two bogeys in the final three holes could not dampen his spirits on the rainy north coast as he carded a final round 65 for a 24 under par total.

The win moves Rahm back inside the top ten in the world and, following a majestic performance all week on a classic links course, he will surely enter The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in two weeks amongst the favourites.

Richie Ramsay of Scotland shared second place on 18 under with Englishman Matt Southgate but they both left Derry with huge consolation prizes, the former earning a spot in the year’s third major in two weeks and the latter virtually securing his playing privileges on the European Tour for 2018.

Justin Rose finished his week with a four under 68 to share fourth, the Olympic champion joined on 17 under par by Scot David Drysdale (63) and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox (68) – both of whom also secured their place in The Open Championship – as well as Daniel Im of the USA.

Speaking following his six-shot victory, John Rahm said:

“It’s really hard to explain right now. I know the trophy is right next to me and my name is going to be there forever now, but it seems hard to believe that it’s happened.

“It’s somewhat surreal. It’s hard to explain. I just look at it and I see Nick Faldo, I see José Maria Olazábal, I see Nick Faldo again, I see Colin Montgomerie, Ian Woosnam, Seve. That’s a list of the greatest European Tour players ever, and to have my name next to it, and the last one – Rory McIlroy – it’s so special.”

Select scores:

264 J Rahm (Esp) 65 67 67 65.

270 M Southgate (Eng) 65 68 71 66, R Ramsay (Sco) 68 70 67 65.

271 D Drysdale (Sco) 66 69 73 63, R Fox (Nzl) 67 66 70 68, D Im (USA) 64 67 68 72, J Rose (Eng) 67 70 66 68.

272 J Quesne (Fra) 70 68 64 70, B Hebert (Fra) 64 67 69 72.

273 H Tanihara (Jpn) 70 65 66 72, T Fleetwood (Eng) 70 67 68 68, O Fisher (Eng) 65 68 70 70.

274 B Dredge (Wal) 68 69 67 70.

275 P Hanson (Swe) 68 71 66 70, H Matsuyama (Jpn) 67 68 72 68, P Uihlein (USA) 69 67.

69 70, G Moynihan (Irl) 67 71 73 64, S Jamieson (Sco) 70 69 66 70, W Ormsby (Aus) 67 70 70 68.

276 A Sullivan (Eng) 72 68 68 68, S Walker (Eng) 69 71 67 69, S Lowry (Irl) 68 71 71 66, A Chesters (Eng) 70 67 70 69, J Smith (Eng) 69 69 69 69, D Stewart (Sco) 67 72 72 65, S Hend (Aus) 71 68 64 73, A Wall (Eng) 67 68 71 70, A Otaegui (Esp) 68 69 68 71, A Dodt (Aus) 71 66 69 70.

277 R Karlsson (Swe) 69 69 70 69, M Hoey (Nir) 68 72 70 67, L Slattery (Eng) 69 68 70 70, G Bourdy (Fra) 70 68 70 69, C Shinkwin (Eng) 68 70 68 71, F Zanotti (Par) 67 69 72 69.

278 C Hanson (Eng) 70 70 72 66, M Armitage (Eng) 71 69 69 69, H Li (Chn) 68 70 70 70, H Porteous (RSA) 71 66 72 69, M Fraser (Aus) 71 67 69 71, S Gallacher (Sco) 67 69 72 70.

279 M Jiménez (Esp) 69 70 73 67, E De La Riva (Esp) 70 70 72 67, M Pavon (Fra) 71 69 69 70, A Romero (Arg) 68 71 70 70, I Poulter (Eng) 68 70 73 68, P Harrington (Irl) 68 69 71 71.

280 F Aguilar (Chi) 67 71 70 72, D Horsey (Eng) 67 69 78 66, P Peterson (USA) 67 67 71 75, M Manassero (Ita) 72 66 73 69, T Detry (Bel) 70 68 70 72, T Olesen (Den) 71 69 73 67.

281 J Luiten (Ned) 71 69 69 72, P Dunne (Irl) 67 69 74 71, R Karlberg (Swe) 68 70 72 71, M Fitzpatrick (Eng) 66 72 72 71.

282 S Lee (Kor) 68 71 73 70, D Burmester (RSA) 70 67 74 71, N Kimsey (Eng) 72 68 70 72, R Langasque (Fra) 69 71 72 70.

283 S Kjeldsen (Den) 68 68 72 75, S Brazel (Aus) 70 70 71 72.

285 S Dyson (Eng) 68 72 75 70.

** J Donaldson (Wal) 66 70 WD 0.