Jonty Evans & Irish Sport Horse Cooley Rorkes Drift win 3* at Belton Horse Trials

Irish Olympic Eventing rider Jonty Evans and The Irish Sport Horse Cooley Rorkes Drift have won today’s CIC3* competition at Belton Horse Trials in England.

The Irish pair led after the Dressage phase with an excellent score of 28.80 penalties and remained on that score after a clear Show Jumping round. The final Cross Country phase saw Evans and the 12-year-old gelding also jump clear adding just 3.6 time penalties to finish on a total of 32.40 ahead of the runner-up, Britain’s Piggy French with Vanir Kamira.

A massive fundraising effort in 2017 saw Jonty Evans retain the ride on Cooley Rorkes Drift after the horse was put up for sale by its owners. Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift were Ireland’s highest-placed finishers in the Eventing competition at the Rio Olympics, taking ninth place overall.

There was also Irish success in Section N of the CIC3* at Belton with Austin O’Connor taking runner-up spot with The Irish Sport Horse Lucky Contender.