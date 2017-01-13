Justin Thomas becomes Youngest man ever to card Sub-60 Round on PGA Tour

History was made at the Sony Open in Hawaii last night, as 23-year-old Justin Thomas shot a sensational opening round of 59 (eleven under par) to become the youngest ever sub-60 scorer on the PGA Tour.

The American registered just one bogey, along with 8 birdies and 2 eagles to add his name as just the seventh man in history to finish a round with less than 60 shots played at a Professional Golfer’s Association event.

Previous record holder David Duval managed the feat at age 27, and had held the record since 1999.

Speaking after his incredible exploits had placed him in the record books, Thomas was admirably modest in his achievement:

‘It’s been a good week or so now. It was a fun day out there, it was the most I’ve ever had it rolling.’

‘My birdies were all very easy and I just had a lot of good luck and kept leaving it in the right spots.’

‘I didn’t drive it as well on the back nine but I got down to the magic number and that’s all that matters.’

The Kentucky native couldn’t have hoped for a better start, as he chipped in a glorious bunker shot for eagle on his first hole of the day (the 10th hole).

The eleventh saw Thomas record the lone bogey of his round, before he went on a remarkable run of 5 birdies in 7 holes.

He managed a further 3 birdies over the next 8, before the perfect end to the perfect day saw the world number 12 hole a long putt on the for eagle on the last and cement his place in the history books.

‘When I was on the 18th fairway I started thinking about 59. I don’t know whether that’s a good or a bad thing but I just knew I was driving it well and if you drive it well, I hear you can make a lot of birdies.’

Thomas heads into the second day of action three strokes clear of Hudson Swafford at the top of the leaderboard.