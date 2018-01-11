Katie Taylor next fight set for April 14th

Katie Taylor is in pole position to make her Irish Professional Boxing Debut in Dublin in April according to Eddie Hearn.

The boxing promoter revealed the news at a media event where he was announcing Amir Khan as his newest recruit and he confirmed that the fight will take place a week after Carl Frampton’s money spinner showdown with Nonito Donnaire.

Dublin’s 3 Arena is the likely venue for the fight and it would be the first time since a Matthew Macklin bout in 2014 that Pro boxing would take place in the famed venue.

The plan is for Taylor to defend her WBA lightweight title but no opponent has been announced as of yet.

Speaking to IFL TV Hearn revealed his overall plan for the Bray fighter.

“It’s probably going to be Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker on 31 March, all being well”.

“On 14 April we’re in Dublin. We’re just finalising that. It looks like the return of Katie Taylor”.

“The Irish love their boxing. “You see it in Belfast it’s one of my favourite places to go. And they’d love it in Dublin.

“I mean, you could imagine the atmosphere that will be created when Katie walks out in Dublin. I think that’s where we take things to the next level, because people will tune in and go wow. They will go wow literally and that’s what we want”.

“When we did the Millennium Stadium, that was for me a wow moment the whole place was up for her. She got the best reception outside of Anthony Joshua”.

“Dublin would be another level again.”

It is hoped that as well as the World champion that other well known Irish fighters will also appear on a card that is sure to capture the public’s imagination.