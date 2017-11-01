Katie Taylor set for first title defense next month

The New WBA world lightweight champion of the world Katie Taylor will make her first title defence in London on Friday the 15th of December it has been confirmed.

It was originally in the pipeline that Taylor wouldn’t fight until the new year but the eye injury she suffered in the victory over Anahi Sanchez is not as serious as it first was thought.

The 31-year-old will headline the card with her opponent and venue due to be announced later in the week.

It was also announced at a press conference in Dublin that it is hoped that Taylor will have a homecoming fight defending her titles in March or April of next year.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn spoke on the news of the proposed Dublin fight.

“The plan is to unify the division in the spring in Ireland,” Hearn said.

“She’s huge here in Ireland and although the plan is to grow the Katie Taylor brand all over the world, ultimately, we need to return here and we need to have that big fight.”

As well as mentioning that proposed Dublin fight, Hearn spoke about the Bray woman’s first title defence next month and her standing in the boxing game.

“It’ll be on a Friday night. It’ll be on December 15th. We’re just going to identify the venue now, but it’ll be a Fight Night card.”

“I think that when you look at the stars, now, of British and Irish boxing, you’d have to put Katie certainly in the top 10 in terms of household names in the sport – maybe top five. And that’s men and women, by the way. Obviously she’s the standout in the women’s game, but in the mixed game, in terms of being a draw, in terms of excitement, I would say she’s top five across the board, and that’s with the likes of Anthony Joshua Kell Brook, Bellew and Haye – she’s right up there.

“It will be the first time on Sky Sports that there’s been a women’s fight headlining on the channel, which is again another ground-breaking move for Katie Taylor.”