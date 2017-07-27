Katie Taylor US pro debut – Fight time 11:50pm on Saturday

Katie Taylor will step back into the ring on Saturday night when she makes her US professional bow.

The Bray native has known for a while that she would step into the ring in the Barclays Centre in New York but only today was her opponent announced.

Home favourite Jasmine Clarkson will be in the opposite corner and with a record of 4-8 from her 12 pro fights it is not something that is likely to instill fear into Taylor.

The former Olympic champion will still have to be on her guard however as her opponent has yet to be knocked out.

Taylor is currently 5-0 and another impressive performance at the weekend is likely to seal a shot at a world title later in the year.

The bout will be eight rounds and is on the undercard of the big Super-Lightweight clash between Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia.

It’s all set to be a huge night for Irish Boxing as Carl Frampton is also in action when he returns to his hometown of Belfast to take on Andres Gutierez.

Both bouts are set to be screened live with Frampton on Channel 5 while Taylor’s bout will be on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.