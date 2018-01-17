Katie Taylor’s homecoming shelved as she heads Stateside for next fight on April 28th

There has been huge disappointment for Irish Boxing fans with news that Katie Taylor’s planned homecoming fight in Dublin being cancelled in favour of a bout in the United States.

The current Lightweight champion of the world was expected to put her title on the line at a Dublin venue on April 14th but its now expected she will perform on the undercard of a Daniel Jacobs bout at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

Cork’s Spike O’Sullivan is in the running to face off with Jacobs after having two stoppage victories in 2017.

The Olympic champion previously fought at that venue when she defeated Jasmine Clarkson there last Summer.

The plan was always to have Taylor going back to America even if the fight in Ireland went ahead so things have just been accelerated.

Taylor’s agent Barry Hearn has talked about a massive opportunity for the Bray fighter to showcase Women’s Boxing on a higher scale to a much bigger global audience in the States and this fight is an example of this.

Like the scheduled Irish Bout, its more than likely going to be a unification title fight with IBF Lightweight champion Victoria Bustos from Argentina still at the top of the list of scheduled opponents.

The fight card will be screened by HBO in America while Sky Sports will also cover it.