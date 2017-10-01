Killian Callaghan will be crowned U21 Enduro World Series Champion this weekend

Dubliner Killian Callaghan will be crowned World Champion in the U21 Enduro World Series this weekend following a sensational few months which saw the Irishman race consistently in each of the rounds, with a 1st place in Aspen and 2nd in Whistler, Canada, securing the overall series lead, leaving him unbeatable going into the final round in Italy this Saturday and Sunday.

Enduro is one of the fastest growing strands of cycling in Ireland, consisting of timed downhill sections and untimed uphills. The winner of an enduro race is the person with the fastest combined times at the end of the day.

Twenty year old Callaghan started Enduro Racing four years ago after spending years on all kinds of bikes – from Motorbikes to BMX racing:

“I was doing motorcycle trials as a kid and then a year or so of BMX racing and I broke my leg, I was out for about six months. While I was out my mates started doing Enduros. I was looking at it on Facebook the whole time while I was injured. The minute I got better I just wanted to try it. I bought a cheap hardtail from my uncle and went out, did a race and loved it. I’m pretty much hooked since then.”

Enduro recently was recognised by Cycling Ireland as an official strand of cycling, and last month a demo National Championship event saw 350 people enter.

The Enduro World Series has eight rounds across the world, with one of the highlights being the Emerald Enduro in Wicklow, hosted by biking.ie. For the past three years Niall Davis and his crew has held what is widely considered one of the best rounds in the Enduro World Series!

Last month in Whistler, Canada, Callaghan came second in a defining moment of the series – his lead over the second placed overall rider, France’s Nathan Secondi, was enough to mean he is unbeatable going into the final round in Italy.

Men U21 – Overall Series with one round to go: