Leaving Cert Student Juggles Formula Ford Championship with Exams

While most Leaving Certificate students spent the June Bank Holiday studying, James Roe Jr competed in the third round of the British Formula Ford 1600 Championship at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife in Scotland.

The 18 year old exam student at Newbridge College in Kildare is one of Ireland’s most exciting young motorsports talents, having first competed in the 2014 Ginetta Junior Ireland Championship, aged 15, where he was a race winner and lap record holder.

One of just three Irish race drivers selected for the Team Ireland 2017 elite programme, James Roe Jr is competing in both the 2017 British Formula Ford 1600 Championship and the Northern Ireland FF1600 series too.

Credited for his flashes of blinding pace, and mooted as ‘one to watch in 2017’ by motorsports aficionados, James Roe Jr has bigger worries than next month’s motor-racing or his exam papers in the coming weeks. So far in 2017, Roe has scored 9 podiums from 15 races- and impressive achievement in such a competitive class.