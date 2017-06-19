Leona Maguire wins British Amateur Championship title

Irish golfer Leona Maguire has won the British Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, beating Ainhoa Olarra of Spain by 3&2 in Saturday’s matchplay final.

ith four birdies on the front nine to open up a three-hold lead on the turn, the Cavan woman had the better start to the matchplay.

Birdie-pars on the 11th and 12th allowed her to extend that to a four-hole lead coming into the final six holes.

A birdie on the 15th for Olarra almost ruined the day for Maguire as it cut the deficit back to two with three to play.

Maguire held on for the win with another par shot on the 16th hole. A bogey from Olarra sealed the victory for Maguire.

The 22 year old follows Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow who won the prestigious prize at Carnoustie in 2012.